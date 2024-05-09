Martha Stewart Goes Rogue by Asking Donna Kelce About Taylor Swift After She Was 'Begged Not to Mention' the Pop Star
Martha Stewart threw out all the rules during her interview with Donna Kelce!
During the Wednesday, May 8, episode of the lifestyle icon's "The Martha Stewart podcast," she chatted with the football matriarch, 71, and decided to break one essential boundary from Donna's team when she asked about Taylor Swift.
"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you," Martha, 82, told the mother-of-two, whose son Travis Kelce has been dating the pop icon, 34, since last summer.
The businesswoman went on to gush over Taylor, who was a staple at the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's matches last season, telling Donna the "Karma" singer was "lovely. So good luck with that because that is some situation!"
"Well, you know, you never know. Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous," the proud mama shared of Taylor and Travis, 34. "They're both loving. They're both caring individuals."
Martha praised Donna, who is also mom to Jason Kelce, for how she's kept her sanity while the spotlight has been thrust upon her family, giving her the title of "our mother of the year."
"You should be so proud of yourself, not just for giving birth to two amazing boys, but you have maintained a really lovely demeanor during this entire time. You are the all-American mom. So enjoy it because we all think you're great, actually," the Martha Knows Best star told her guest.
This was far from the first time Donna has been asked about the chart-topper and her romance with the football player. As OK! previously reported, she was recently questioned about which songs on Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, were about her youngest child.
“I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” Donna said during an interview at the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas. "You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”
The Hollywood power couple went public with their love affair in September 2023. In the following months, Taylor was seen at numerous games seated next to his mother as they cheered on the Super Bowl champion.
“He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves," a source spilled of the happy pair.