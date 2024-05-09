Martha Stewart Goes Rogue by Asking Donna Kelce About Taylor Swift After She Was 'Begged Not to Mention' the Pop Star

"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you," Martha, 82, told the mother-of-two, whose son Travis Kelce has been dating the pop icon, 34, since last summer.

The businesswoman went on to gush over Taylor, who was a staple at the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's matches last season, telling Donna the "Karma" singer was "lovely. So good luck with that because that is some situation!"