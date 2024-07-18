Travis Kelce Lovingly Holds Onto Taylor Swift's Waist as the Couple Heads Backstage After the Singer's Concert in Germany: Watch
These lovers are attached at the hip!
On Wednesday, July 17, Travis Kelce was in attendance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany — and as usual, the athlete waited to greet her off stage once she wrapped up her showstopping concert.
In a viral social media clip, the couple, both 34, are seen walking backstage with the NFL star's arm wrapped around the blonde beauty, who waved to adoring fans in the crowd.
As they made their way out of sight, Kelce was seen placing his hands on both sides of the singer's waist as he followed her inside.
Swifties loved the sweet moment between the pair, with one person tweeting, "Cute couple so happy to see."
"Love them together," gushed another, with a third fan simply writing, "HAND PLACEMENT."
"Those hands never fail…🥰🥰," quipped another.
Fans were surprised to see Kelce at the venue since he soon has to report to training camp for the upcoming NFL season.
Plenty of people in the crowd recorded him as he watched the show, with one clip showing how he filmed the Grammy winner when she sang her track "So High School," which is about their romance.
Another highlight was Swift's acoustic mash-up performance of "Invisible String" and "Superstar," with people pointing out just how much the tunes relate to the couple.
Some fans believe this could be the last Eras Tour concert Kelce attends since he'll now be in America to practice for the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming season.
Speaking of the football season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had nothing but great things to say about Kelce and Swift during his recent interview on The Athletic's "Scoop City" podcast.
“When he goes to her concerts, she’s a star. And he can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy, so he can do that," the 66-year-old joked.
"I think there’s a great escape for him," Reid noted of the football player traveling the world to see Swift's concerts.
"I said that about Taylor, too," he added. "I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show."
Reid isn't surprised by how popular the "New Heights" podcast co-host has become since dating Swift, sharing, "He’s an outgoing guy. I mean, he comes into a room and he’s going to light the room up."
"Everybody’s his best friend," he said. "Until you prove him wrong, everybody’s a friend."