Jason Kelce Recalls Being 'Carried Out of the Bar' on Drunken First Date With Wife Kylie
Dream first date?
On the Wednesday, February 21, pre-taped episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, the older Kelce brother revealed how he met his wife Kylie Kelce.
While speaking with his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Beau Allen and Chris Long, Jason and his pals discussed the wild night where he came face-to-face with his future lover after they connected on Tinder. Travis was not present for the episode as he was busy preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl at the time of the recording.
"Kylie's first impression of me was you carrying me out of the bar," Jason began the story.
Beau jumped in, adding, "That was physically one of the hardest things I've ever done. That was harder than climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."
The Eagles defensive tackle recalled how Jason’s upcoming date with the blonde beauty was the talk of the team at the time. Eventually, the duo met up following the Eagles' formal holiday party.
"We pre-gamed it, of course," Beau shared, noting the team was "excited to meet her" before "the night just went a little bit sideways."
"It did, yeah," Jason agreed, before Beau blurted, "Kelce fell asleep at the bar, like, snoozing.”
"It's actually not that uncommon," Jason, who recently went viral for his antics at the Super Bowl afterparty, confessed. "I think my brain just eventually got to the point that it prevented me from drinking alcohol by just shutting down."
Beau remembered how the father-of-three hit the grown "hard" while his friends helped him out of the bar.
"I don't know why, I know I was sleeping, but I remember it," Jason claimed. "I remember fighting you and laughing my ass off."
The Eagles center then asked Beau if he was "shocked when Kylie agreed to go on a second date."
"I was slightly surprised," he admitted. "You're a great guy, man! You're charming. Look at that laugh! How could you not want to go on a second date?"
Since the legendary day, Jason and Kylie married in 2018 and share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, soon-to-be 1.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the only time Jason has made quite the first impression, as the 36-year-old went shirtless when initially crossing paths with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason said of Kylie on a previous episode of the "New Heights" podcast. "So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low.'"
However, it seemed like Taylor saw the best in Jason, as Travis shared, “Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you.”