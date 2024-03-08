Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Is 'Proud' of Football Star's Career After His NFL Retirement: 'Can't Wait to See What You Do Next'

Kylie Kelce took a second to gush over her husband, Jason Kelce, just a few days after he announced he would be retiring from the NFL for good.

"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement. Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚," Kylie, 31, captioned a photo of herself and her hubby after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in February 2018, via Instagram on Thursday, March 7.