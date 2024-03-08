Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Is 'Proud' of Football Star's Career After His NFL Retirement: 'Can't Wait to See What You Do Next'
Kylie Kelce took a second to gush over her husband, Jason Kelce, just a few days after he announced he would be retiring from the NFL for good.
"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement. Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚," Kylie, 31, captioned a photo of herself and her hubby after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in February 2018, via Instagram on Thursday, March 7.
Of course, people loved seeing the sweet shout-out, including Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift.
"The greatest to ever do it!! Love you guys!! 🦅💚," he gushed in the comments section.
Others also praised the pair. One person wrote, "Incredible career. Incredible human. Beautiful family. ❤," while another said, "Congratulations to your family! 👏 Incredible career!"
A third person added, "Queen Kylie. We love you."
As OK! previously reported, Jason announced the big news on Monday, March 4, during a press conference.
"Not a good start," the 36-year-old joked, as he was surrounded by Travis, his parents, Ed and Donna, and his wife at a press conference in Pennsylvania.
"I’ve been asked many times, 'Why did I choose football? What drew me to the game?' And I never had an answer that gets it right," Jason admitted. "The best way that I can explain it is, 'What draws you to your favorite song, your favorite book?' It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it. Stepping onto the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt."
"The hands on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic, and then get told 'good job,'" he quipped.
During his speech, Jason recalled some amazing memories over the years.
"It had just been announced on TV I had been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles," he shared. "I wont forget two years later, that same man [had] my brother receiving a call [that he'd been] drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs."
"This time the tears streaming down both my father and I's face because my brother had just realized his own [dreams]," he continued.
During the athletes' podcast, which they recorded less than 24 hours later, they spoke about Jason's speech.
"We did not talk much of your retirement," Travis revealed of their prior conversations. "I wanted to make sure that you didn't feel any pressure from me to keep going, knowing that I wanted you to keep going. I wanted you to keep playing this game."
"Yeah, but in this game alone, you've always been a step ahead of me and it's always been like I've had that flotation device right there," he explained before he got emotional.
"To have you out of it, man, it feels empty," he added. "It feels like, it's um, it's complete. It was a success."