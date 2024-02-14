Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis and Taylor Swift Are 'Two People in Love' While Gushing About 'Next Level' Super Bowl After-Party
Jason Kelce wasn’t afraid to expose his brother’s true feelings about Taylor Swift!
On the Wednesday, February 14, episode of his and Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the siblings raved about the 2024 Super Bowl after-party, where the father-of-three and the Kansas City tight end had very different nights.
“Nobody parties better than Jason Kelce,” Travis said while laughing.
“What are you talking about?” Jason joked before the boyfriend of the Folklore artist interjected, “It was electric having my big brother around.”
During the star-studded celebration, the 34-year-old was spotted cuddling up to the pop sensation, also 34, all night as they danced and mingled — however, Jason, 36, had a different approach.
“It really didn’t start getting to the next level until I found that luchador mask. 'Cause initially when I first got there you were trying to get me to go up on the stage with you. And I’m like nah, I’m gonna be over here it’s your guy’s time,” Jason recalled, referencing Travis and his teammates.
“Which I respect,” the three-time Super Bowl champ noted.
“There something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night. It really did,” Jason continued. “It was insane.”
“The one video of them showing me and Taylor and then panning to you and Marshmello... Just two different worlds,” Travis said before Jason gushed over the couple, who have been publicly dating since September 2023.
“Two people in love and enjoying the moment together, panning to a complete neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern day society,” he shared.
“You and Marshmello were a tag team dude,” Travis concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Swift herself even shared some content from the wild after-party, which her friends and parents also attended.
On Monday, February 12, the “Cruel Summer” singer shared a video of her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Travis all celebrating at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
"It's a friends and family party they said," the blonde beauty wrote on the clip, which showed Travis with his tongue out before panning to Taylor’s parents awkwardly sitting in the club booth.
"Bring your parents they said," she penned.
In the caption of the post, she added: "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."