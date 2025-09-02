NEWS Travis Kelce's 'Triggered' Ex Kayla Nicole Defends Right to Discuss Her 'Life' After NFL Star's Engagement to Taylor Swift: 'Sue Me' Source: The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole/YouTube; MEGA Travis Kelce dated Kayla Nicole before he got engaged to Taylor Swift. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Kayla Nicole seems to carry extra weight in the spotlight due to her past relationship with Travis Kelce. During a recent episode of her "The Pre-Game" podcast, the sports journalist clapped back at haters for constantly criticizing her any time she discusses her own life — including her roughly five-year on again, off again romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star, who recently popped the question to singer Taylor Swift. Nicole's comments came as she discussed the topic of cancel culture, which involves how an individual can be ostracized from society — mainly via social media — if they move or speak in a way deemed offensive by the general public.

Kayla Nicole Feels 'Sensitive' About Online Hate After Travis Kelce Romance

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole receives a lot of social media attention as Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend.

"For me, I don’t fear necessarily being canceled because I don’t think people hold that power," the brunette beauty admitted during a chat with the episode's special guest, Heather Sanders. Nicole mentioned how she believes in God's plan and doesn't feel as though online hate can "change the trajectory" of her life even if the negativity hurts her feelings. "However, I’m sensitive. I am triggered," she confessed. "I want to clear my name. I want to address it."

Kayla Nicole Hoped Hate Would 'Blow Over'

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off for five years.

While Nicole didn't specifically reference her relationship with Kelce — or the heightened attention both she and him have received ever since the "New Heights" podcast co-host started dating the "Love Story" singer in 2023 — she explained how she "never did" address a certain situation because she "chickened out" and hoped it would "just blow over." "That’s my fear, too, is when I address things, instead of me talking about lived experience, people think it’s just me constantly trying to rehash bulls---," Nicole declared, seemingly referencing her history with Kelce. "When in reality, I’m just a human who wants to talk about my life." "Sue me, sweetie. Jesus," she snubbed.

Has Kayla Nicole Reacted to Ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement?

Source: MEGA; @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole posted about 'choosing joy' on the same day Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement.

Nicole hasn't reacted directly to news of Kelce and Swift's engagement, though she did make a comment about "choosing joy" via social media shortly after the NFL tight end and the 14-time Grammy winner announced their plans to marry. On August 26 — the same day Swift revealed Kelce had popped the question — Nicole uploaded a video to her Instagram Story featuring actress Tracee Ellis Ross discussing how to train your brain to have a positive mindset.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole hasn't directly addressed her ex Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift.