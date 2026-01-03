Taylor Swift's 'End of an Era' Cameo Guide: Every Celebrity Who Appeared in the Documentary
Jan. 3 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Alix Earle
Taylor Swift's documentary series offered surprising celebrity cameos, including Alix Earle.
In End of an Era, which premiered on Disney+ on December 23, the influencer made a brief appearance when a clip from Swift's show in Miami on October 18, 2024, was shown. The influencer attended the concert with her then-boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios.
Ed Sheeran
Swift's close friend Ed Sheeran popped in for a cameo in the Disney+ docuseries.
The "Perfect" hitmaker met Swift backstage to practice "Everything Has Changed" before the first Eras Tour stop in London in August 2024, which took place following tragedies that affected her and her fans.
"I just need to do this show, remember the joy of it," she told Sheeran backstage.
When the "Perfect" singer asked her about her plans after her Wembley shows, she responded, "I'm just gonna go somewhere no one can find me. I just don't want to be tracked like an animal. I just have felt very hunted lately."
Sheeran tried cheering up Swift, telling her, "I feel like people have forgotten that, like, you're a human being amongst all of this as well."
Florence Welch
In Episode 2 of End of an Era, Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch joined Swift on stage to perform "Florida!!!" during the Eras Tour's final show in London.
"I have performed on big stages, but this is not [the same]," said Welch in a confessional. "I thought I'd just show up and I'd run around, because that's what I do at my own shows. I just show up and I just run around."
She added, "When I got there, it was like, 'OK, now this is your choreo.' I was like, 'Oh, no, no, wait, wait, you have me confused, I don't do this. I'm gonna f--- this up.'"
In addition to being collaborators, Welch and Swift immediately developed a strong friendship.
"We're similar in that the persona is huge but the person is soft, and so I think that's why we get along," Welch said of Swift. "Externally, the thing is really big, but when we're together, we're just, like, silly and goofy."
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams stunned Swifties when she made a fleeting appearance in one of the Eras Tour shows, which was shown in the docuseries.
In one part of the series, the "That's So True" hitmaker hit the stage with Swift during the November 16, 2024, stop of the Eras Tour at Toronto's Rogers Centre. That night, the duo performed a mashup of Swift's "Out of the Woods" and their collaboration track "Us."
Sabrina Carpenter
As one of Swift's biggest collaborators, Sabrina Carpenter appeared in the fourth episode of End of an Era. She rehearsed her surprise song cameo with the "cardigan" songstress and later performed a mashup of her "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" and Swift's "Is It Over Now?"
"I felt like a real big idiot 'cause the first time you sent me the first version, which was so genius, it didn't process that the 'takeout coffee' line really fits with 'Espresso' until I literally was in the car on the way here, and I was like, 'She's so smart.' But yeah, that was a big blonde moment for me. It took me a day," Carpenter detailed.
Travis Kelce
Of course, Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, also got the spotlight in the docuseries.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed his love and support for the "mirrorball" songstress throughout End of an Era, including a phone call with Swift before her August 2024 shows in London. He later made his debut on stage at her third Wembley Stadium concert, wearing a top hat and tuxedo.
"The fans absolutely love Travis, and I think it's because they can tell that he loves them, too, and he just kind of loves all people," Swift said in the docuseries.
She added, "Travis is just very comfortable with, conceptually speaking, a big life, because he has one...I think, ultimately, it's the way he treats me. It's very clear. And I think that's one of the reasons why the fans are so in love with him. Because you should be, you know? He's very lovable."