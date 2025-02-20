Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves in Seductive Wet Fenty Hair Ad: Photos
Kayla Nicole is showing Travis Kelce what he’s missing!
On Wednesday, February 19, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star, 33, stunned in a tiny bikini for Fenty Hair’s latest ad.
In the footage, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s ex looked incredible as she was drenched in water while spraying the product on her tresses. The star showed off her curves in the teal and lavender swimsuit and flipped around her wet wavy locks.
At one point, the ad seemingly referenced the infamous splashy dance scene from Flashdance, in which Jennifer Beals’ character is soaked by falling water while busting a move on a chair.
Nicole also flaunted her behind and chest while posing with the spotlight on her.
“Why stay dry when you can stay drenched with @fentyhair Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray!?” she penned alongside the seductive footage.
In response, fans gushed over the brunette beauty.
“My jaw DROPPED😍😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “PERIODT [sic] Kayla 🔥❤️ keep shining! Love to see it! ✨✨✨.”
“Does the hair spray come with the booooody 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” a third individual quipped, as one more noted, “Whewwwww chillleeee I had to rewatch to see the product 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, Nicole and Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022 before the football player moved on with pop princess Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023.
On the January 8 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Nicole admitted the Swifties have not been kind to her since the Eras Tour performer started dating her ex.
“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” she said in her confessional.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she shared, noting how she was “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”
The internet personality added that she’s dealt with “a lot of like s--- because [Kelce] is dating such a mega-superstar,” while speaking with her cast members.
Though she and Kelce, 35, didn’t work out, Nicole made it clear she has no beef with the blonde beauty.
The model said she “liked” the Grammy winner, also 35, and thinks she is “very talented.”
Though Nicole has received tons of online hate over the last year, she recently revealed her time on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test helped her drown out the negative comments.
"God, I think that put things in full perspective, that social media is literally just that. Social media, words on the internet and experiences like this put life into perspective," she expressed. "Like, there’s people in the real world that are doing this on a daily basis to save lives. So the little tweets and the headlines could mean nothing to me when you’re put in an environment like this."
"I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable. I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions," she said about viewers watching her on the intense reality TV series.