Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves in Seductive Wet Fenty Hair Ad: Photos

In the footage, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s ex looked incredible as she was drenched in water while spraying the product on her tresses. The star showed off her curves in the teal and lavender swimsuit and flipped around her wet wavy locks.

At one point, the ad seemingly referenced the infamous splashy dance scene from Flashdance, in which Jennifer Beals’ character is soaked by falling water while busting a move on a chair.