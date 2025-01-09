Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Admits Haters Gave Her 'a Lot of S---' After NFL Star Started Dating Taylor Swift
Kayla Nicole admitted the Swifties are not her biggest fan.
On the Wednesday, January 8, episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Travis Kelce’s ex, 33, opened up about the backlash she’s been receiving ever since the football star started dating Taylor Swift in 2023.
“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” Nicole stated in her confessional.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she added, noting how she was “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”
The model told her castmates she gets “a lot of like s--- because [Kelce] is dating such a mega-superstar.”
Though her former flame has moved on with the Grammy winner, Nicole said she has no animosity toward Swift.
The influencer stated she “liked” the “Cruel Summer” singer, 35, and thinks she is “very talented.”
Nicole and Kelce, also 35, had an on-again, off-again romance from 2017 to 2022. About a year later, Kelce began his relationship with Swift and started to amass tons of attention.
As OK! previously reported, in December 2024, Nicole shared that being a part of the upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test helped her forget about the haters.
"God, I think that put things in full perspective, that social media is literally just that. Social media, words on the internet and experiences like this put life into perspective," she explained in an interview. "Like, there’s people in the real world that are doing this on a daily basis to save lives. So the little tweets and the headlines could mean nothing to me when you’re put in an environment like this."
Nicole added she is "the opposite of being afraid of what people are going to see" when they watch her on the show.
"I’m actually excited for people to see us stripped down, raw, vulnerable. I think people in general, the general public, need to be reminded that we’re all humans, right? We all have very real emotions," the sports newscaster continued. "And I’m excited about that element [of] allowing us to be human."
Though Nicole has never been on reality TV, she explained Special Forces: World's Toughest Test appealed to her after watching Season 1 with her sisters.
"I looked at them and I’m like, ‘So what do you guys think? Like, should I do this?’ They’re like, ‘First of all, this is insanity. But also, you’re the most insane person that I know. And if anybody could do this, you could do it,’" she recalled. "They believed in me from the jump, which was really nice, but they thought that it was insane."