Will Taylor Swift Make It Back in Time for Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Game in Las Vegas After Her Concert in Japan?
Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is playing in this year's Super Bowl — but will the singer be able to watch the match go down in Las Vegas?
The Grammy winner has a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on the night of Saturday, February, 10, while the big game — which features the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers — begins on the afternoon of Sunday, February 11.
However, because of the 17-hour time difference, the blonde beauty, 34, will be able to make it to Sin City on Sunday before the 3:30 p.m. PST kickoff time if she leaves Japan before 6 p.m. JPT.
Aside from potential weather conflicts, Swift shouldn't hit any delays on the 13-hour flight since she'll be traveling via her private jet.
As OK! reported, the "Karma" crooner has been at 12 of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's games this season, including their AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28.
As usual, Swift was seen cheering on her man alongside friends while decked out in red, and after the big win, she joined Kelce's family down on the field as the team was presented with a trophy.
Kelce and Swift couldn't contain their excitement as they embraced and even shared a few kisses in front of the cameras.
Though some cranky NFL fans have voiced their distaste for Swift's brief appearances on the TV screen when she's rooting for the Chiefs, the musician has brushed off the drama.
"I don't know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she explained to TIME. "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."
Despite the constant scrutiny from the media and fans, their loved hasn't wavered — something the NFL star, 34, touched on during a pre-game interview last week.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," he said of the constant attention. "That's all that matters."
Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes also insisted that the athlete hasn't changed since he started dating the superstar.
"It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time," he said. "He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."