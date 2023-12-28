OK Magazine
'Spoiled Brats' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Advised to Stop Sideline Outbursts by Former Chiefs Star: 'Not a Good Look'

Dec. 28 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Even fellow Chiefs legends aren't afraid to hold Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes accountable!

Former wide receiver Dante Hall recently made a guest appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football show, where he candidly confessed his old team's starting quarterback and tight end need to fix their behavior if they want come out on top this season.

Chiefs alum Dante Hall referred to Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as 'spoiled brats' after their Christmas Day loss.

"Body language is everything," Hall explained while sharing his thoughts on Kelce and Mahomes' expressive reactions to calls that haven't gone their way on various instances throughout the season.

"When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. What you have had in the first five years, that poker face, we know we’re gonna win this in the end, that permeates positively. Get back to being positive and not much… agh on the sideline with your guys," the 45-year-old explained of Kelce — who threw his helmet against the water cooler station during the Chiefs loss against the Los Angeles Raiders on Monday, December 25 — and Mahomes.

The two NFL stars both had outbursts on the sidelines during the Monday, December 25, game.

"It’s like my little kids running around here on Christmas Day," Hall continued of the football players. "We got you a Christmas tree filled with presents and you’re acting like spoiled little brats."

Ensuring he wasn't hurting either of the NFL athletes' feelings, Hall noted: "These guys know I love them."

Travis Kelce threw his helmet against a water cooler out of frustration.

"So, as a friend, as a brother, I had to call ya out. This is not a good look. I’m watching the game with my kids, my daughter loves Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and you’re acting like that? C'mon, guys! Be better and I think the team will be better," he reiterated of the Chiefs after they notably lost three of their last four games.

Adding in one more piece of advice for Mahomes — who was seen aggressively scolding his offensive line during the Christmas Day game — Hall suggested the famed quarterback, 28, should try to "fall in love with the mundane" instead of attempting to make a groundbreaking play every time the ball is snapped to him.

Dante Hall advised Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to 'be better' at staying positive even when things don't go their way.

Hall's analysis comes after Kelce already expressed remorse regarding his temper tantrum on Monday afternoon, when his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 34, was in a VIP suite watching the game with her whole family.

During the Wednesday, December 27, episode of the 34-year-old football pro's "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, 36, Kelce showed understanding toward the Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, 65, giving the tight end a piece of his mind after the helmet throwing ordeal.

"He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I’m just not playing my best football and I gotta f------ lock the f--- in, be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates. I gotta keep my f------ cool, because as a leader on this team that’s not how you switch the momentum," Kelce stated.

