'Spoiled Brats' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Advised to Stop Sideline Outbursts by Former Chiefs Star: 'Not a Good Look'

"Body language is everything," Hall explained while sharing his thoughts on Kelce and Mahomes' expressive reactions to calls that haven't gone their way on various instances throughout the season.

"When you are screaming and yelling at your players, that permeates negatively. What you have had in the first five years, that poker face, we know we’re gonna win this in the end, that permeates positively. Get back to being positive and not much… agh on the sideline with your guys," the 45-year-old explained of Kelce — who threw his helmet against the water cooler station during the Chiefs loss against the Los Angeles Raiders on Monday, December 25 — and Mahomes.