Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Skip Bayless 'Pathetically' Calls Pop Star 'a Distraction' to the Chiefs: 'Absolutely Ridiculous'
Skip Bayless, "You Need to Calm Down" — because it's not Taylor Swift's fault the Chiefs lost on Christmas day!
The Fox Sports commentator ticked off the pop star's fanbase on Monday, December 25, when he took to X (formerly named Twitter) and accused the "Love Story" singer of somehow causing the Kansas City Chiefs to lose to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14.
"Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?" the sports columnist wrote, questioning the team's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce, whose relationship with the 12-time Grammy winner went public back in September.
Bayless' absurd allegation stirred the pot within the Swiftie and NFL communities, as supporters of the "All Too Well" hitmaker quickly jumped to her defense against such criticism.
"Last time I checked Taylor Swift wasn’t playing for the Chiefs. That’s like calling out and blaming the Chiefs' poor performance on Brittany Mahomes and [Patrick's] little brother, Jackson. It’s an absolutely ridiculous and pathetic excuse," one person declared, as another quipped: "I didn’t know Taylor Swift plays wide receiver for the Chiefs."
"Taylor Swift doesn't play WR. This is about accountability and looking into the mirror on Kansas City's end. Blaming Swift is a cop-out," a third social media user noted, while a fourth snubbed, "Yah, it's definitely someone else's fault. Not any of the players making millions to do their job. Let's for sure point at someone else."
Monday's loss to the Raiders was the third time the Chiefs fell short with the singer in the stands cheering on her boyfriend.
And while the sports reported wanted to put the blame on Travis' girlfriend, neither Patrick nor the coach tried to throw shade her way during a post-game press conference, as both solely focused on mistakes the team made rather than who happened to be watching from a VIP suite.
Sharing what sort of pep talk he provided on the sidelines during their upsetting loss, Patrick revealed: "You want to keep guys in the right spirit. I mean, obviously, we know that we weren’t executing at the level that we wanted to throughout the game."
While the match didn't turn out as planned, the legendary quarterback admitted, "I thought guys did a great job of fighting until the end. We just gotta continue to get better and better. These self-inflicted mistakes. And it’s not just one person."
"I made a couple of them today," he confessed, owning up to not playing perfect himself. "It's just like one here and there. But if we can be on the same page and execute at a high level, we can get back to that Chiefs offense you’re used to seeing, but we have to prove it."
"That’s gonna be it at the end of the day. But we got the guys to do it. We got to go out there and do it," the athlete concluded.