Travis Kelce Sweetly Praises Girlfriend Taylor Swift for Being a 'Pro' at 'Breaking the Ice' When She Meets New People

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce doesn’t miss an opportunity to gush about girlfriend Taylor Swift!

On the Wednesday, January 29, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, praised his lover for her social skills after pals Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky — a.k.a. “Intern Brandon” and “Jets Jake” — recalled meeting the Grammy winner at Kelce’s Sunday, January 26, game.

Travis Kelce praises girlfriend Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's pals Brandon Borders and Jake Chatzky recalled entering the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium and Taylor Swift 'immediately' greeting them.

“We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately,” Borders shared of entering the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium, where they watched the Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills, which landed them a spot in the 2025 Super Bowl. “It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored.”

The podcast employee shared that Swift’s greeting “shook us immediately” and “threw” them.

Kelce then paid Swift a sweet compliment, saying, “She knows how to break the ice. She does. She's a pro at it.”

Borders continued: “Probably read that Jake and I were terrified. She's like, ‘I'm sensing a lot of middle school dance energy from these two.’”

travis kelce praises girlfriend taylor swift pro breaking ice
Source: MEGA

Brandon Borders noted Taylor Swift was 'very complimentary' of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast, 'New Heights.'

The intern explained that the Eras Tour performer — who began dating Kelce in the summer of 2023 — was “very complimentary” of the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, release every week.

The tight end assured fans that Taylor listens to every show.

“She gave us some creative compliments,” Brandon added. “Let me be very clear. You can't tell me s--- for the rest of my f------ life. I'm gonna be obnoxious. I'm like, do you know who you're f------ talking to? We're doing, we're doing performance reviews at work, and we tell you something right now. F------ I'm not listening to a godd--- thing for another six years.”

Taylor was spotted cheering on Travis in a Louis Vuitton set at the AFC West championship on Sunday, January 26.

travis kelce praises girlfriend taylor swift pro breaking ice
Source: MEGA

'She knows how to break the ice,' Travis Kelce proudly told his pals of girlfriend Taylor Swift.

After the win, the “Cruel Summer” singer, also 35, made her way down onto the field with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. The trio’s conversation was caught on camera.

"There's your man!" Brittany told Taylor as they saw Travis, prompting the songstress to point at him and say, "Look at you," before mouthing, "I love you."

Taylor thanked Brittany for keeping her mind at ease amid the end of the nerve-racking season, stating, "Oh my god, you kept me so calm the last couple of weeks."

"I did not know what to do and I'd just text Brittany and be like, 'Tell me it's going to be OK,'" the blonde beauty told Donna with a laugh.

travis kelce praises girlfriend taylor swift pro breaking ice
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was spotted on Sunday, January 26, at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills.

Brittany commented "What a game," to which Taylor replied, "My heart was in my throat."

"I was like, 'I need to get medevacked out of here.' This is crazy," she joked.

Thanks to the Chiefs’ win, they will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.

