Taylor Swift's Height Shocks Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Teammate Xavier Worthy During Funny Interaction: 'Taller Than Me!'
Xavier Worthy wasn't ready for it.
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was left stunned by Taylor Swift's height after running into the pop star on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Sunday, January 26, following his and teammate Travis Kelce's AFC Championship win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
In a viral video shared to X (formerly named Twitter), the 21-year-old rookie expressed shock when Swift towered over him in her high-heeled Louis Vuitton boots during a funny post-game interaction.
"Oh s---! Taller than me!" Worthy, whose height is listed on the Chiefs roster as 5'11", could be heard saying as Swift hugged the team's head coach, Andy Reid, in the midst of celebration.
Without heels, Swift is 5'10" — though her man stands tall at 6'5".
Worthy and Swift's Chiefs-related excitement is mutual, as the "Love Story" singer, 35, showed support for the University of Texas alum after he was selected as the team's first-round draft pick in April 2024.
At the time, Swift "liked" a post highlighting "the moment @worthyyy became a Kansas City Chief."
Fans quickly reacted to the "So High School" singer's social media gesture in the comments section of the upload, with one fan joking: "Taylor already planning to make Worthy his fave baked good and send Travis to work with it in a Tupperware 😂."
"WTFFF TAYLOR LIKED THE POST??? She just released [The Tortured Poets Department] but instead of promoting it she’s sitting at home watching @chiefs’s draft??? Girlie is into football 🤣🤣," another admirer pointed out last year.
This is Swift's second season supporting her boyfriend, 35, and the Chiefs. She's made frequent appearances as Kelce's games ever since they first went public with their relationship in September 2023.
It's also the second time she's joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs won an AFC Championship, as the NFL tight end and his team are aiming for a historical three-peat Super Bowl win following back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024.
This year's Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Kendrick Lamar — who was featured on Swift's 2014 hit song "Bad Blood" and on its 1989 (Taylor's Version) re-record in October 2023 — is the Super Bowl halftime show performer with special guest SZA.
Swift is expected to be in attendance, though safety and security concerns have prevented her from attending other away games this season.
In fact, the last away game Swift made an appearance at was the 2024 Super Bowl — which saw the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., right outside of Las Vegas.
The "All Too Well" hitmaker even attended the Chiefs' Super Bowl after-party celebration at Wynn nightclub with Travis, his brother, Jason Kelce, and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.