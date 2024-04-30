Travis Kelce Repeatedly Kisses Taylor Swift's Shoulder at Las Vegas Gala: Watch the Cute Moment
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are acting "So High School."
In new footage from the power couple's date night at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity event, the "New Heights" podcast co-host can be seen showering the singer's shoulder with kisses as she mingled with other guests.
In the cute clip from Saturday, April 27, the Grammy winner, 34, is standing at a table chatting while the tight end, 34, has his arms around her and suddenly started peppering her right shoulder and bicep with smooches.
Swift gave a smile to the woman she was talking to before turning her attention to her man.
The intimate moment went viral on social media, with Swifties going crazy since her past relationships were always very private.
"They're so cute together," one fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Oh she got Travis hooked," declared a second person, while a third wrote, "I love how he's so affectionate toward her."
As OK! reported, eyewitness at the event said the stars "were affectionate all night."
There was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another," the insider told a news outlet.
"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," the onlooker added.
Attendee Meghan Dunham also spilled on how their relationship seems "genuine and authentic."
"Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of them," she shared.
Another talked about moment from the night occurred when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced he and Swift were auctioning off four tickets to one of her concerts in America later this year.
"I was just talking to my significant other, and we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket," Kelce shared, sparking applause from the crowd. "Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?"
The four tickets wound up raising $80,000.
After the event, the duo was seen attending an after-party in Sin City.
The blonde beauty's tour resumes on May 9 in Paris, and Kelce already revealed he'll be attending some of her shows as she travels around the world.
One source claimed his parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, as well as brother Jason Kelce, are set to come and attend alongside the songwriter's mom and dad, Scott and Andrea Swift.
"They have been talking about it for a while now and they all are so excited for this Euro trip," the source said.