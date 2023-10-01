Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Hit It Off' After 'Secret Date in a Private Dining Room in NYC': 'She Liked That He Was Into Her'
Taylor Swift was apparently “Enchanted” to meet Travis Kelce!
A source recently spilled about the rumored couple after the duo was seen leaving Kelce’s game together on Sunday, September 24.
“Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis,” the insider revealed about the start of the romance. “They had a secret date in a private dining room at a restaurant in NYC and it went very well — they really hit it off.”
The source claimed that the Chiefs tight end traveled to the Big Apple, where the pop princess has been recording between legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
“She tried to play coy at first to feel him out and see how serious he was. It didn’t last long, though,” the insider continued. “She liked that he was into her and wanted to give her a bracelet with his number — she thought that was adorable.”
The insider confessed that the chemistry between the duo was palpable “and they look great together. The only problem is their busy schedules.”
As OK! previously reported, speculation the pair might be dating came after the NFL star and his brother Jason Kelce spoke about the blonde beauty during an episode of their podcast.
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said of Taylor on his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."
"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he explained. “I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”
Months later, on Prime’s Thursday Night Football panel, Jason was asked about the potential romance between the Grammy winner and his sibling.
“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” Jason said. “Ever since Catching Kelce everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”
Then, after Taylor attended the Chiefs-Bears game to watch the athlete play, Travis reflected on the experience on the podcast.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he said on the Wednesday, September 27, episode.
"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
