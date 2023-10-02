Travis Kelce's Mama Approves! Donna Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Is 'Very Sweet and Down to Earth'
Travis Kelce's mama, Donna Kelce, seems to approve of his new lady, Taylor Swift, according to a source.
The insider said after hanging out with the pop star, 33, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”
On Sunday, October 1, the "Cruel Summer" songstress reunited with Donna at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.
Earlier that day, Donna cheered on her other son Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia before making her way to New Jersey. At the game, Taylor and Donna were seen hugging and laughing in the suite.
The musical artist also brought some of her best pals for the outing, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and more.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor and Travis didn't leave the game together, as the Grammy winner was spotted with Sophie, whereas Travis went on the bus with his teammates.
This is the second time the singer was seen at the sports game, as she previously made an appearance the weekend before in Kansas City, Mo.
After the duo made headlines for their romance, Travis spoke about Taylor's appearance.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he said on his podcast on September 27.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes also approves of the relationship, saying: "Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people."
Now, it seems like the two are only getting started!
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled.
For Swift's part, an insider said: "She’s excited about dating an athlete."
People spoke to the source.