Travis Kelce Admits Taylor Swift Only Draws Up Football Plays for Him: 'She's a Little Biased' — Watch
Is Taylor Swift about to add football coach to her résumé?
A few days after Patrick Mahomes claimed the Grammy winner had created plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, his teammate — and Swift's boyfriend — Travis Kelce admitted she has indeed been drawing up ideas.
"She has just been so open to learning the game. She didn't know much about the rules and everything. I think what makes her so good in her profession is she's so detailed in every aspect of it," the NFL tight end, 34, raved about the singer, also 34, on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "From the words to the music — even the releases and music videos. She's so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession."
Kelce noted that head coach Andy Reid hasn't seen any of her plays yet, but if they ever are executed on the field, "I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."
"But they exist? There's actually something written down?" the sports commentator asked.
"She's a little biased, she's a little biased — she just creates plays for me," the athlete confessed with a laugh. "We'll see if they can make it to Coach Reid's office."
As OK! reported, Mahomes, 28, revealed on his recent NFL on NBC interview that Swift is "really interested in football and she asks a lot of great questions."
The quarterback added, "She started drawing up plays, we might have to put one in."
Mahomes also touched on how Swift's presence at Chiefs games have impacted the sport as a whole.
"I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football," he explained, referring to his and wife Brittany Mahomes' daughter, Sterling, 3.
"And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be," he spilled.
Patrick's wife — who gave birth to their son, Bronze, in November 2022 and is currently pregnant with their third child — became fast friends with the "Karma" crooner after meeting last year.
The two couples were recently seen hanging out together in late August at Taylor's mansion in Rhode Island alongside Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, Gigi Hadid and more.