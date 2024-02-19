Taylor Swift's Ex Tom Hiddleston All Smiles at 2024 People's Choice Awards as Host Simu Liu Gushes Over Pop Star
Tom Hiddleston is just another Ken living in Taylor Swift's Barbie world.
The award-winning actor seemed supportive of his ex-girlfriend during Simu Liu's opening monologue at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18.
While speaking to the crowd after taking the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Barbie star and host of the night admitted to being a "Swiftie long before I was a Ken."
"I'm an 1989 baby, so Taylor and I, we are bonded," the 34-year-old quipped in reference to the "Love Story" singer's fifth studio album and the year both she and Liu were born in.
As Liu gushed over the 14-time Grammy winner, the camera not-so subtly panned over to Hiddleston, who was all smiles despite dating Swift for a few months in the summer of 2016.
Fans were quick to catch onto Hiddleston's positive reaction to Swift's name, with others noticing that he was sitting at the same table as the "Enchanted" vocalist's good friend Ice Spice.
"Not them panning to Tom Hiddleston after Simu said he's a 1989 baby," one user pointed out, as another added, "lol why they gotta pan to tom when they mentioned Taylor."
"DID ANYONE ELSE SEE AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS WHEN SIMU MENTIONED TAYLOR AND THEN THEY PUT THE CAMERA ON TOM HIDDLESTON…. I DIED LAUGHING," a third person exclaimed, while a fourth noted, "#tomhiddelston sitting at the same table as @icespicee_ is so random and funny."
Shortly after Liu's opening monologue, Hiddleston accepted one of the first awards of the evening as the star of the hit series Loki, which won the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year Award.
"Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this great honor," the 43-year-old expressed upon accepting the award. "It is such a privilege to receive this People’s Choice Award from you, the audience, the people for who we make this work [for]. You allow us to do what we do. I'm so proud of Season 2 of Loki as a performer and a producer. I share this with the hundreds of brilliant artists who help to make Loki what it was."
He continued: "I played Loki for 14 years and the journey has meant the world to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Your passion, your curiosity and your love for Loki are the reasons I'm standing here. Thank you so much."