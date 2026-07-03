Who Are Travis Kelce's Groomsmen? Everything to Know Before His Rumored MSG Wedding to Taylor Swift

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce will not have trouble finding groomsmen to stand beside him when he ties the knot with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end already had a star-studded inner circle long before his romance with Swift began, giving him plenty of strong contenders for his wedding party. Ahead of the rumored nuptials, OK! can reveal Kelce's famous roster of friends who could have special roles at the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Could Be Travis Kelce's Groomsmen?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will reportedly wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, several familiar names have surfaced as possible groomsmen for Kelce, including Noah Gray, George Kittle, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Ross Travis. Jason Kelce and Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift, are also being floated as potential members of Travis' wedding party.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Could Be Travis Kelce's Best Man?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA A news outlet claimed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had already gotten married in private.

Among the potential groomsmen, one name has also surfaced as a possible best man — none other than Travis' brother, Jason. In a September 2025 episode of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center said he was "hoping" to be chosen as Travis' best man. "Hopefully I'm the best man. We'll see," said Jason. "Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity." The Story of Us author Olivia Levin also predicted Jason would "100 percent be Travis' best man." "They have such a close brotherhood. I think all their fans love them because of that," she told ExtraTV.

Who Is Attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?