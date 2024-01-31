Travis Kelce Refuses to Be 'Painted as the Bad Guy' After Throwing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker's Helmet Before AFC Championship
Travis Kelce won't tolerate it.
The Kansas City Chiefs star addressed recent backlash he faced after throwing Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's helmet during warm-ups for the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28.
Speaking with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the Wednesday, January 31, episode of their "New Heights" podcast, the Chiefs tight end provided his point of view regarding the pre-game altercation that went down between the two NFL players.
"I love how I’m being painted as the bad guy," Travis admitted, seemingly annoyed at criticism he received when Justin was the one warming up nearly on top of where Patrick Mahomes was trying to loosen his arm by throwing to his teammates.
"Oh, you’re definitely being painted as the bad guy," Jason informed his younger brother, who was filmed tossing Justin's helmet, practice balls and a kicking tee after the Ravens kicker refused to move his things more than what appeared to be an inch after being asked to. "I had multiple people text me at the game, middle of the game, like, 'What's Travis doing? … I’m like, 'You guys have no idea.'"
"That is the unwritten rule," Travis explained, noting a specialist should "stay out of their way" and not "interfere" with the opposing team if they need to share the same side of the field. "If you want to be a f------ d--- about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f------ kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping [back], eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet."
The two-time Super Bowl champion continued: "If you’re not going to pick that up, I’ll happily move that for you. Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture and kind of a fun competitive, and I get it, he was kind of winking at me, being a d–k about it, trying to get under the skin."
"It’s actually kind of dangerous … He knew what he was doing," Jason added.
"I get it," Travis reiterated. "Me and Pat, we’ve been having the same mentality for this game all week long and it was, 'You’ve got to go in there and have the right mindset,' and we just weren’t in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it."
He warned: "So, Justin, sorry if we took it to a level you didn’t think it get to that way, but if you’re going to be a d---, I promise you, I can one up you every time."
Jason, who has played 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, claimed the Super Bowl-winning kicker "is known for this," stating, "I mean, he’s a legendary kicker and he knows how to poke the buttons."
Travis agreed, noting: "Arguably the best we’ve ever seen in the NFL, man. Don’t paint me as the bad guy."
Responding to the interaction on Monday, January 29, Justin told reporters: "I’m totally willing to let it all go. But that’s just what I’ve done for 12 years and it’s not like I’m out there trying to be problematic. I’m just trying to get ready for the football game, just like they are, and that’s all I really gotta say about it, just to be clear."