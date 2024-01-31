Travis Kelce Refuses to Be 'Painted as the Bad Guy' After Throwing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker's Helmet Before AFC Championship

"Oh, you’re definitely being painted as the bad guy," Jason informed his younger brother, who was filmed tossing Justin's helmet, practice balls and a kicking tee after the Ravens kicker refused to move his things more than what appeared to be an inch after being asked to. "I had multiple people text me at the game, middle of the game, like, 'What's Travis doing? … I’m like, 'You guys have no idea.'"

"That is the unwritten rule," Travis explained, noting a specialist should "stay out of their way" and not "interfere" with the opposing team if they need to share the same side of the field. "If you want to be a f------ d--- about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f------ kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping [back], eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet."