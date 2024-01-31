OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Gives a Shout-Out to 'Rookie' Taylor Swift for 'Joining' Chiefs Nation After AFC Championship

taylor swift chiefs travis shout out
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce continued to mention his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 28, the pop star, 34, and Travis' family stormed the field to celebrate his big win.

taylor swift chiefs travis shout out
Source: @KELEIGHTELLER/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce's win.

“Shout-out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year," Jason quipped, to which Travis replied, "Shout-out to Tay, thanks for joining the team."

taylor swift chiefs travis shout out
Source: @SWIFFERUPDATES

Taylor Swift stormed the field and kissed her man.

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, made headlines for packing on the PDA and whispering sweet nothings in one another's ear on the field.

According to new audio, the pair couldn't stop gushing over one another as the crowd was around them.

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys," Kelce, 34, said in one clip shared to social media. "So much it’s not even funny."

The singer seemingly replied: "I love you, too. I've never been so proud, ever!"

Since Taylor has been quiet about her prior romances, people couldn't get enough of the adorable moment. One person wrote, "Why does it feel like we're all in this collective girl group and just real happy for our friend?!!" while another said, "THEY ARE SO CUTE."

A third person stated, "That awwww while he was squeezing her. Omg."

Travis Kelce
On January 26, the athlete, 34, was asked how he's been navigating his relationship in the spotlight.

taylor swift chiefs travis shout out
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Taylor Swift is frequently at Travis Kelce's games.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

taylor swift chiefs travis shout out
Source: mega

Taylor Swift whispered in Travis Kelce's ear after he won the big game on January 28.

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building," he told reporters on Friday, January 26.

"You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what’s going on," he added. "So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

