Travis Kelce Gives a Shout-Out to 'Rookie' Taylor Swift for 'Joining' Chiefs Nation After AFC Championship

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, made headlines for packing on the PDA and whispering sweet nothings in one another's ear on the field.

According to new audio, the pair couldn't stop gushing over one another as the crowd was around them.

"Tay, I'm going to enjoy with the guys," Kelce, 34, said in one clip shared to social media. "So much it’s not even funny."