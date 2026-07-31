Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Exposes Her Butt in Thong Bikini While Diving Into Serene Ocean: Photos

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Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, left little to the imagination while enjoying a beachside excursion with friends. Nicole, 34, uploaded a sultry Instagram story of herself basking in the sunny weather on July 30. The model and influencer posted a video diving into the water on what appeared to be an underwater scuba scooter with her hair tied in a ponytail.

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Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole wore a brown bikini as she splashed around in the water.

Nicole was soaking wet as she grinned at the camera before allowing only her plump hind-end to dip out of the water. Her cleavage spilled out of the side of her taupe bikini when she reemerged from the ocean, giving fans a glimpse at her enviable figure. "Kayla Nicole, the mermaid," the story upload was captioned, perfectly encapsulating her effortless journey through the refreshing ocean water.

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Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole sported a thong bikini as she raced through the water.

Nicole previously shared shots of herself and a friend enjoying another summer sport together, both straddling the same paddleboard. Nicole flaunted her assets in a skimpy bikini top while slowly guiding herself around the idyllic ocean as the sun shone in the background. The model appeared to be enjoying a summer holiday in Ibiza. She reposted a photo uploaded by DJ and model Chantel Jeffries of a group of women participating in a boat day on the Mediterranean island while sporting skimpy bikinis of their own.

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How Long Were Kayla Nicole & Travis Kelce Together?

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce for approximately five years.

Nicole seems to be ready to move on after Kelce, whom she dated on and off for five years. The football star tied the knot with Taylor Swift at their July 3 Madison Square Garden ceremony. Nicole told Spiritual World in mid-July that she no longer feels the need to be part of the "perfect" love story. "Well, I don’t know if I believe in a perfect love story," she said. "I’m grown now." "Love is hard. Love is a choice every day, choosing the same person, or same family member or the same friend, you know? It takes a lot of hard work," Nicole continued. "So I don’t even know that I need perfection, [but] I need real."

What Is Kayla Nicole Doing Next?