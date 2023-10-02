OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unfollows Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Instagram as Tight End's Romance With Taylor Swift Heats Up

By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole appears to be a little bitter over the NFL star's new romance with Taylor Swift.

According to social media sleuths, the YouTube star recently unfollowed Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, after the latter was spotted spending time with the "Karma" singer.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce were on and off from 2017 to 2022.

It's unclear when Kayla — who dated the tight end on and off from 2017 to 2022 — made the decision, but on Friday, September 29, Brittany joined Taylor, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and a few other ladies for dinner at Manhattan's Emilio's Ballato.

Just two days later, all of the women reunited at a suite at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, to watch Travis and Patrick's victory over the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift and the athlete sparked romance rumors last month.

As OK! reported, the Grammy winner, 33, and Brittany, 28, hit off on September 24, as after the Kansas City Chiefs' hometown win, everyone went to a local restaurant to celebrate.

At the gathering, Travis' new lady also met his teammate Patrick, 28.

"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," the quarterback told a reporter a few days later. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been friends with Kelce for years.

Travis, 33, and Swift met up a few times privately before she attended his game last month.

The athlete admitted over the summer that he tried to give her his number when he attended her Eras Tour performance in Missouri, but he never had the chance to meet her. However, at some point, the two were able to connect, and things took off from there.

Swift chatted with Donna Kelce (left) at the September 24 game.

Unlike her fiercely private ex Joe Alwyn, 32, Travis has been more open about spending time with the superstar, discussing her first appearance at his game on an episode of his podcast.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," he continued. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Though the romance is still in the early stages, an insider claimed Travis is "already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled to a magazine.

Page Six reported on Kayla unfollowing Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

