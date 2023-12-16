Cher's Family Worried About A.E. Romance, Believe Music Executive Is 'Just Taking Her for a Ride'

"Cher is worth $360 million — what if it all went to A.E. when she's gone? Of course, her family would expect that she'd have an ironclad prenup in place, but what if she doesn't, or what if it wasn't so ironclad after all? They want her to be happy, but there's a 40-year age gap between the two of them. Her family thinks A.E. is just taking her for a ride," the insider explained.

The Moonstruck actress has not stopped gushing over her romance with the songwriter since they first met in 2022. However, as OK! previously reported, it was not love at first sight with Cher and A.E.