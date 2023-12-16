Cher's Family Worried About A.E. Romance, Believe Music Executive Is 'Just Taking Her for a Ride'
Cher may be head over heels in love with her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards — but her loved ones may not be.
According to insiders close to the pop icon, 77, her inner circle has feared the music executive, 37, may not be with Cher for the right reasons more than a year after the pair first met.
"She's madly in love with A.E.," the insider explained of the "Believe" songstress. "They've had their ups and downs — they even briefly broke up once. But now they're back together and stronger than ever."
With the duo's relationship getting more serious, Cher's relatives have expressed concern over what would happen if she married A.E.
"Cher is worth $360 million — what if it all went to A.E. when she's gone? Of course, her family would expect that she'd have an ironclad prenup in place, but what if she doesn't, or what if it wasn't so ironclad after all? They want her to be happy, but there's a 40-year age gap between the two of them. Her family thinks A.E. is just taking her for a ride," the insider explained.
The Moonstruck actress has not stopped gushing over her romance with the songwriter since they first met in 2022. However, as OK! previously reported, it was not love at first sight with Cher and A.E.
"I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old," she recalled in a recent interview, adding that she didn't "fall in love very quickly" with the record producer.
Despite their connection not happening instantly, they hit it off later. "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," she stated in a separate interview about her man.
"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other," she noted, adding that Alexander is "more obviously shy" and "reserved" than she is.
However, their wide age gap does tend to show itself once in awhile.
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" Cher said.
