'I F------ Don't Think So': Demi Moore Shuts Down Troll Who Interrupted Her Cher Tribute at amfAR Gala
Demi Moore brought out her sassy side at the 2024 amfAR Gala.
At the Thursday, May 23, event, in Cannes, France, the Ghost alum was interrupted by an audience member while introducing pop icon Cher to the stage.
“I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me,” the 61-year-old began while donning a silver gown and long straight black locks.
“Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce… she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner…” Moore continued before her attention was diverted to someone in the audience.
“Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f------ don’t think so,” she said to the troll in the crowd.
The actress then resumed her speech, adding how the “Believe” singer, 78, is a “style icon and my personal hair inspiration.”
“The bottom line is she’s just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time,” the mother-of-three — who was formerly married to Bruce Willis — concluded.
Cher then began her performance, where she wowed the gala with a medley of her top hits, which even included a wig change.
The musician showed up to the event alongside her much younger boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 38.
As OK! previously reported, Cher has been enjoying life with the rapper since they began their romance in November 2022.
“She says she’s up on all the latest music and trends now because of him,” the source spilled. “Her ego has gotten a huge boost by having him on her arm.”
However, their age difference does have some downsides, according to the insider.
“A.E. is a bad boy who parties quite hard,” they said. “To be fair, Cher has a lot of stamina, but it’s not a healthy situation for a woman of her age.”
“She doesn’t want to come off as an old stick-in-the-mud so she pushes herself to stay out all night,” the source claimed.
“Cher doesn’t want him partying without her because she knows there are always tons of hot women around,” they continued. “That definitely makes her jealous.”
The legendary star told The New York Post the story of how her relationship with Edwards began.
“Well, you know, it was really really weird, because I wasn’t looking for it really,” she stated.
“And we met because my friend kept nudging me to go ask him about his teeth,” she explained. “So I’m looking at this beautiful guy with white hair, tatted up and with these teeth. And so I said, ‘Dude, I like your grill.’ And, he went, ‘No, they’re my teeth.’ And so we just talked for a second. And then I saw him again — he was with T [Tyga] at the Ann Demeulemeester show — and then we were all standing together in a picture.”
Cher recalled, “So he asked my friend to send me this picture of us. And then my friend said, ‘No, send it to her yourself.’ And so he texts me, and I was in Switzerland. I just visited Tina [Turner], and I was gonna be there for a couple of weeks. So we just started texting.”