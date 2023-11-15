Travis Scott 'Was Overly Devastated' by Astroworld Tragedy: 'I Always Think About It'
Travis Scott is ready to speak about the Astroworld tragedy two years after the horrific incident.
"I mean I was just overly devastated, you know," he shared in a new interview of the ordeal, in which dozens of people were injured and 10 fans died in a crowd crush at his concert in Houston, Tx.
"I always think about it. Those fans were like my family," the rapper, 32, insisted. "You know, I love my fans to the utmost."
"It has its moments where it gets rough," the dad-of-two said while reflecting on the event. "You just feel for those people. And their families."
Some of Scott's newer tracks were inspired by the tragedy.
“It just came out when I was writing. Like I said, it was a real moment," he explained.
The star elaborated that his music is about "the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes."
When asked what he wants people to realize when they listen to the tunes, Scott replied, "to know I have pain too."
"I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them," the Grammy nominee shared. "And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better."
"Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things," the star said. "That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album…I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it."
After the tragedy, Scott took a brief break from the spotlight, but that did nothing to soothe the families who lost a loved one. In fact, one pregnant fan in the crowd filed a fetal loss due to negligence lawsuit, as she believes the injuries she received at the show resulted in a miscarriage.
A full report revealed there were over 4,500 individuals at the concert that received some sort of injury, whether minor or "extensive."
The star first broke silence on the situation in December 2021, claiming he didn't hear fans' pleas for help.
GQ interviewed Scott for their Man of the Year issue.