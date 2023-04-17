Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall To Watch New Beau Bad Bunny's Performance As Rumored Fling Timothée Chalamet Is Noticeably Absent
Bad Bunny felt the Jenner "Efecto" during his performance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the night of Friday, April 14.
The Puerto Rican rapper and singer electrified the crowd during his setlist at the famous shindig, and while he was the star of the show, there were two very important guests in attendance: his rumored new lady, Kendall Jenner, and her sister Kylie.
Kendall was super supportive of her potential man, as social media users filmed her dancing around in awe of the artist as he performed "Depués de la Playa" at the desert location.
The Kardashians stars both kept their festival 'fits casual for the first night of the eclectic event, as Kendall, 27, sported a leather jacket, white top and denim mini skirt, while Kylie, 25, donned a lace bra beneath a white mesh top and matching jacket paired with a long jean skirt, futuristic frames and Nike sneakers.
The 818 Tequila Founder further fueled dating rumors between herself and the 29-year-old, as they were photographed getting cozy on Sunday, April 16, when Bad Bunny was spotted wearing a bandana over his face while walking side by side with Kendall through the crowded festival grounds.
Fans were also quick to call out the stunning model's brunette hair and recognizable voice in the background of Bad Bunny's Instagram Story on Saturday, April 15.
While Kendall's romance seems to be growing stronger, Kylie stepped out solo for the fun-filled weekend, as her rumored new beau Timothée Chalamet, 27, was nowhere to be found.
After the makeup mogul took to Instagram with a few photos from her outing, fans flooded the comments to point out the Call Me by Your Name star's absence.
"No timothee in sight war is over," one person quipped, as another added, "everyone here looking for Timothée like 👀👀👀."
"BRING TIMOTHEE PLS," a third user exclaimed, while a fourth expressed, "WE WANT TIMMY."
While Kylie and her suspected new fling have yet to confirm or deny a brewing relationship, sources previously spilled they were "enjoying getting to know" one another.