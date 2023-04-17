Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall To Watch New Beau Bad Bunny's Performance As Rumored Fling Timothée Chalamet Is Noticeably Absent

Bad Bunny felt the Jenner "Efecto" during his performance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the night of Friday, April 14.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer electrified the crowd during his setlist at the famous shindig, and while he was the star of the show, there were two very important guests in attendance: his rumored new lady, Kendall Jenner, and her sister Kylie.