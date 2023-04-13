Tristan Thompson Fails To Make Birthday Tribute For His & Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True As She Turns 5
Tristan Thompson failed to publicly mark his little girl's special day.
On Wednesday, April 12, the athlete and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, turned 5 years old, and while the reality star shared dozens of photos of the tot from over the years on social media, the NBA star's only Instagram upload that day was a repost of a friend.
"Today is my angel's 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK. True has changed my life in ways i could never express," the mom-of-two gushed in her tribute. "I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol. Sobbing. True I love you beyond measure."
The Good American co-founder, 38, followed up with pictures of True from infancy to present day, and Khloé also shared some snaps from when she was pregnant.
Despite Tristan's snub, him and Khloé — who also share a 9-month-old son — are actually on great terms, with some believing the two rekindled their on-off romance. The parents are able to spend even more time together now that the 32-year-old was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Khloè says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband," one insider recently told an outlet. "They do everything together."
"He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day," the source continued. "Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around."
The insider clarified the two are not romantically back together, "but they act like a couple," and neither are dating other people.
The insider hinted the Strong Looks Better naked author is the one holding out on a reconciliation since Tristan has cheated on her more than once, with one of his affairs resulting in him fathering a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
"Tristan says the only thing he wants is for them to be together as a family. Tristan is desperate for her forgiveness and for her to love him again," the source spilled. "In the past, she'd forgive him, but now, keeping him hanging out seems to be the only way that Khloé can control him."