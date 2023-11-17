OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV

Khloé Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Tristan Thompson's 'Other Son' With Maralee Nichols

khloe kardashian makes rare comment tristan thompson other son pp
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM/@MARALEENICHOLS/INSTAGRAM
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 8:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Khloé Kardashian just made a rare mention of Tristan Thompson's baby with Maralee Nichols.

In the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Kardashians, the basketball player, 32, attempted to make amends with members of the Good American cofounder's family for infamously cheating on her and conceiving a child with the fitness instructor while involved with Kardashian, 39.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian hulu
Source: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian made a rare comment about Tristan Thompson's son.

In a shocking moment, the Revenge Body alum spoke about Thompson's son Theo — born in December 2021 — while discussing the pain the athlete has caused her over the years.

"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," a heartbroken Kardashian — who shares True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Thompson — explained to the NBA star.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian makes rare comment about tristans other son ig
Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson — who also shares a 6-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig — also had a harsh sit-down with Kourtney Kardashian, where she told him she did not believe he was good enough for her younger sister after cheating on her multiple times.

"I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved," the Poosh founder, 44, told the Cleveland Cavaliers player during an episode of the Hulu show.

Article continues below advertisement
maraleenichols
Source: @MARALEENICHOLS/INSTAGRAM

Maralee Nichols welcomed Theo Thompson with Tristan Thompson in December 2021.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner also went off on Thompson, telling him, "You do some dumb-a-- s---. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s--- you do is really f------ crazy!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, was extremely affected by Thompson's cheating ways when he stepped out on Jenner's older sister with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Article continues below advertisement
maraleenichols
Source: @MARALEENICHOLS/INSTAGRAM

Tristan Thompson went on an apology tour to the entire Kardashian family.

"I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it’s important for me to go down the line and speak to everyone," he explained. "And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them."

"I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like, as the older person, you know? The elder statesman," he told the social media star of kissing Woods, 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod," he told Jenner. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.