Khloé Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Tristan Thompson's 'Other Son' With Maralee Nichols
Khloé Kardashian just made a rare mention of Tristan Thompson's baby with Maralee Nichols.
In the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Kardashians, the basketball player, 32, attempted to make amends with members of the Good American cofounder's family for infamously cheating on her and conceiving a child with the fitness instructor while involved with Kardashian, 39.
In a shocking moment, the Revenge Body alum spoke about Thompson's son Theo — born in December 2021 — while discussing the pain the athlete has caused her over the years.
"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," a heartbroken Kardashian — who shares True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Thompson — explained to the NBA star.
Thompson — who also shares a 6-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig — also had a harsh sit-down with Kourtney Kardashian, where she told him she did not believe he was good enough for her younger sister after cheating on her multiple times.
"I don't think you deserve Khloé or the actions that you've done have been something that she's deserved," the Poosh founder, 44, told the Cleveland Cavaliers player during an episode of the Hulu show.
- Khloé Kardashian 'Didn't Speak' to Tristan Thompson for '6 Months' After Cheating and Paternity Scandal
- Khloé Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson For Not Being A Good Partner After Cheating Drama: 'All Of It Is F**ked Up'
- Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods Hookup 4 Years Later, Blames His Betrayal on Being 'Young and Stupid'
Kylie Jenner also went off on Thompson, telling him, "You do some dumb-a-- s---. I think you have such a good heart and good energy and to know you is to love you, your spirit and everything, so it is confusing. Because some of the s--- you do is really f------ crazy!"
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, was extremely affected by Thompson's cheating ways when he stepped out on Jenner's older sister with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.
"I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it’s important for me to go down the line and speak to everyone," he explained. "And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them."
"I should have handled it differently, I should have handled it more like, as the older person, you know? The elder statesman," he told the social media star of kissing Woods, 26.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod," he told Jenner. "So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."