Khloé Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Tristan Thompson's 'Other Son' With Maralee Nichols

In a shocking moment, the Revenge Body alum spoke about Thompson's son Theo — born in December 2021 — while discussing the pain the athlete has caused her over the years.

"It's done. My son is here. Your other son is here and some of [my family's] emotions have settled down, not forgotten, not forgiven, not any of that, but settled down," a heartbroken Kardashian — who shares True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Thompson — explained to the NBA star.