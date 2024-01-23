OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > tristan thompson
OK LogoNEWS

Tristan Thompson Slammed After Getting Hit With 25-Game Suspension for Violating Drug Policy: 'What Will This Man NOT Cheat On?'

tristan thompson slammed game suspension violating drug policy pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tristan Thompson has officially been suspended for 25 games starting Wednesday, January 24, after the Cavaliers' starting forward violated the NBA's anti-drug policies.

The pro athlete reportedly tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403 — banned substances which are considered performance enhancers.

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed game suspension violating drug policy
Source: mega

Tristan Thompson was banned for 25 games.

Following the announcement of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest fumble, critics on social media slammed Thompson for being a perpetual cheater — no matter the situation.

"Tristan Thompson is committed to cheating in every aspect of his life, my goodness," one user wrote, while another added, "What will this man NOT cheat on?"

"Taking performance enhancing drugs and his performance is still trash," a third quipped. "Get your money back Tris."

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed game suspension violating drug policy
Source: mega

The pro athlete tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403.

Article continues below advertisement

Another chimed in, "Waiting for Khloe Kardashian to make excuses for Tristan Thompson being on drugs. She sure knows how to pick them."

As OK! previously reported, Thompson — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with the reality star — cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship and even fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols during the course of their on-and-off relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson slammed game suspension violating drug policy
Source: mega

Thompson was slammed on social media for being a perpetual cheater.

MORE ON:
tristan thompson
Article continues below advertisement

"I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling," the basketball player admitted in a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up."

"I think with therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad and how he would treat my mom as a kid…" he continued. "When you see that trauma, because you can’t protect your mom, because you’re so young and because your mom says it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of defense mechanism."

Article continues below advertisement
tristan thompson
Source: @realtristan13/Instagram

Thompson shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Khloé Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kardashian has repeatedly come to the defense of the father of her kids, she admitted there are times the bitterness and hurt he's caused makes it difficult.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she shared. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person," the Good American co-founder noted. "Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.