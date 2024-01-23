Tristan Thompson Slammed After Getting Hit With 25-Game Suspension for Violating Drug Policy: 'What Will This Man NOT Cheat On?'
Tristan Thompson has officially been suspended for 25 games starting Wednesday, January 24, after the Cavaliers' starting forward violated the NBA's anti-drug policies.
The pro athlete reportedly tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403 — banned substances which are considered performance enhancers.
Following the announcement of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest fumble, critics on social media slammed Thompson for being a perpetual cheater — no matter the situation.
"Tristan Thompson is committed to cheating in every aspect of his life, my goodness," one user wrote, while another added, "What will this man NOT cheat on?"
"Taking performance enhancing drugs and his performance is still trash," a third quipped. "Get your money back Tris."
Another chimed in, "Waiting for Khloe Kardashian to make excuses for Tristan Thompson being on drugs. She sure knows how to pick them."
As OK! previously reported, Thompson — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with the reality star — cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship and even fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols during the course of their on-and-off relationship.
"I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling," the basketball player admitted in a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up."
"I think with therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad and how he would treat my mom as a kid…" he continued. "When you see that trauma, because you can’t protect your mom, because you’re so young and because your mom says it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of defense mechanism."
Although Kardashian has repeatedly come to the defense of the father of her kids, she admitted there are times the bitterness and hurt he's caused makes it difficult.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she shared. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person," the Good American co-founder noted. "Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”