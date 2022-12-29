Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'
Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children.
"I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her."
"Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your children!!!" emphasized another.
Aside from True and the 5-month-old son Thompson shares with Kardashian, he has 6-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and most notoriously, 1-year-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols, the tot he originally denied being the father of.
After a paternity test revealed the athlete was the biological dad, he issued an apology, as the timeline made it clear he cheated on the reality star yet again.
"Khloé, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," the father-of-four confessed. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."
It took one year for Thompson and Nichols to settle on a child support agreement, which ordered the former to pay $9,500 each month. While Nichols has sole custody, the Canada native was granted visitation rights, however, as of this past summer, he had yet to actually see his baby boy face-to-face.
"Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life," a source told a publication in June. "He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings."
Nonetheless, Kardashian is allowing her unfaithful ex to be a present father to their two kids. "It certainly isn’t easy for her," an insider noted of having her baby-daddy around, "but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show."