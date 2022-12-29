Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'

"I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her."

"Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your children!!!" emphasized another.

Aside from True and the 5-month-old son Thompson shares with Kardashian, he has 6-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and most notoriously, 1-year-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols, the tot he originally denied being the father of.