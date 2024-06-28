Amicable Exes! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Take Daughter True, 6, to 'Despicable Me 4' Event After NBA Star Calls Her His 'Best Friend'

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed off their co-parenting skills by taking the kids to a Despicable Me 4 event.

The former couple appeared to have their daughter, True Thompson, 6, the NBA pro's son, Prince Thompson, 7, and cousins Dream Kardashian, 7, Psalm West, 5, and Saint West, 8, in tow as they colored, bounced and met the minions!