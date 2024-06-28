Amicable Exes! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Take Daughter True, 6, to 'Despicable Me 4' Event After NBA Star Calls Her His 'Best Friend'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed off their co-parenting skills by taking the kids to a Despicable Me 4 event.
The former couple appeared to have their daughter, True Thompson, 6, the NBA pro's son, Prince Thompson, 7, and cousins Dream Kardashian, 7, Psalm West, 5, and Saint West, 8, in tow as they colored, bounced and met the minions!
"We are about to see Despicable Me 4. Look how cute," Kardashian said in a video shared to her Snapchat. "Oh my gosh. I'm so excited. Look at all this stuff!"
Later in the clip, she showed Saint painting a picture, as well as a table full of delicious-looking yellow desserts.
On his own Instagram, Thompson posed next to True and Prince — who he shares with ex Jordan Craig — as they all smiled for the camera.
Although the exes didn't appear to take any pictures together, this comes only one day after the basketball player declared that Kardashian was his closest pal in a gushing birthday tribute.
"Happy birthday, Khloe," Thompson penned on Thursday, June 27. "You are the best mom. You are my best friend. And the most incredible human being I've ever met."
As OK! previously reported, the pair dated on and off between 2016 and 2021. Aside from True, they also share son Tatum, 1, who they welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.
However, shortly after Tatum was conceived, the Good American co-founder discovered that Thompson had stepped out with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who later gave birth to his baby, Theo, in December 2021.
Thompson does not currently have a relationship with his second-youngest son.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Kardashian ended their relationship for good, she recently opened up on feeling hesitant to start dating again.
"I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are, and I'm not going to your home where you're gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me and I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you're gonna be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes," she explained in an episode of The Kardashians. "I don't f------ think so."