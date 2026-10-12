Politics Trump Aide Natalie Harp's Brother Reveals the Family Tragedy That Led to Their Bitter Feud Source: MEGA The brother of Donald Trump's loyal aide Natalie Harp said the family broke after a disagreement on hiding their father's suicide. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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According to an interview with The Washington Post, Preston Harp, the brother of President Donald Trump’s ubiquitous aide Natalie Harp, revealed that the final tipping point for his family was a bitter disagreement over whether to hide or disclose that their father, Bob Harp, had died by suicide. Bob took his own life in August 2020 at their California home, a tragedy Preston, 38, attributes to the severe mental toll of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Natalie, 35, and their mother preferred to keep the circumstances private and told the public Bob died in his sleep. Preston recoiled at the secrecy and insisted on telling people exactly what the police reported.

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Preston Harp Spills on Family Tragedy

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's brother explained his sister's deep devotion to Trump.

“I just said, ‘I’m going to say what the police said,’” Preston explained. “He hung himself in the garage.” This painful dispute, layered on top of preexisting tensions over conflicting political beliefs, permanently broke the family apart. Preston and Natalie have not spoken since. Following the tragedy, the siblings pulled further into opposing ideological extremes. Natalie remained a fiercely loyal aide to the POTUS, while Preston underwent a political evolution, eventually moving to Nicaragua to dedicate himself to the socialist Sandinista cause.

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Inside the Harp's Upbringing

Source: MEGA Preston Harp said Natalie seeks a father figure in Donald Trump.

Preston detailed how his sister got radicalized by Donald and the MAGA movement, attributing her deep immersion to a mix of their conservative upbringing, her survival of bone cancer and the seeking of a father figure after their family tragedy. Natalie and Preston's mother, Jill, homeschooled them in a strict, patriotic, conservative Christian household intended to promote those values. Preston noted that Natalie always aligned more closely with their mother’s conservative views. In 2018, Natalie was treated for bone cancer. She became convinced that policies enacted during Donald's first term allowed her to access the experimental drug that saved her life. This culminated in her breakout MAGA moment: she spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and praised the president.

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Source: MEGA Natalie has described Trump as her 'guardian and protector in this life.'

“She lit up the television screen like very few people I’ve ever seen do it,” Preston said of his sister. Following Bob's suicide in 2020, Preston observed that Natalie leaned deeper into the MAGA space, seeking a replacement figure and writing emotional letters to Donald, calling him her “Guardian and Protector in this Life."

Natalie Harp Admires the POTUS

Source: MEGA Preston described his sister's devotion to Trump as an 'unhealthy obsession.'