Revealed: What J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Told Friend About Donald Trump and the Incident She Found 'Deeply Disturbing'

"Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing," a source claimed about the corporate litigator. "She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election."

At the 2024 Republican National Convention earlier this month, Chilukuri Vance watched her spouse's big speech as she hung out with Trump in the VIP box. "It was surreal to see her sitting next to him last night," the insider added.