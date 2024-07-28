Revealed: What J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Told Friend About Donald Trump and the Incident She Found 'Deeply Disturbing'
J.D. Vance's wife hasn't always been a supporter of Donald Trump.
According to insiders, Usha Chilukuri Vance previously expressed concern to a friend over the former President after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and years before her husband would become Trump's running mate.
"Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing," a source claimed about the corporate litigator. "She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election."
At the 2024 Republican National Convention earlier this month, Chilukuri Vance watched her spouse's big speech as she hung out with Trump in the VIP box. "It was surreal to see her sitting next to him last night," the insider added.
Despite her previous feelings about the right-wing leader, a Republican strategist for Vance's 2022 Senate campaign, Jai Chabria, ensured Chilukuri Vance is fully backing their 2024 run for the White House. "Usha has had a similar shift in views and fully supports Donald Trump and her husband and will do whatever she can to ensure their victory this November," the staffer said in a statement.
The attorney took the stage at the huge event on Wednesday, July 17, to convey why voters should put their faith in Vance and the controversial businessman.
"It's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American dream, a boy from Middletown, Ohio, raised by his grandmother through tough times, chosen to help lead our country through some of its greatest challenges," Chilukuri Vance told the crowd.
As OK! previously reported, Vance came under fire for his 2021 statements about women without children being "miserable" and how they shouldn't be involved in the future of the country.
“You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC,” he began during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”
Jennifer Aniston slammed Vance's statements on her Instagram Story, writing, "I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
The Washington Post spoke with sources close to Chilukuri Vance and obtained the statement from Chabria.