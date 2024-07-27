'Senior Moment': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Called Into Question After Mispronouncing Landslide as 'Land Slade' — Watch
Is Donald Trump mentally fit for the presidency?
After Joe Biden, 81, dropped out due to concerns for his mental abilities, Trump, 78, now faces similar backlash after making a gaffe at his Friday, July 26, rally in West Palm Beach, Fla.
While speaking about his much younger Democratic opponent, 59, the former president stated, “That means defeating Kamala Harris in a land slade” — when he clearly meant landslide.
In response, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, called Trump’s mental acuity into question.
“That’s just how people who are very healthy mentally say it,” one person penne.
“He’s just too old," another added.
“Senior moment,” a third individual wrote, as a fourth wondered if Trump had a “Mini stroke.”
As OK! previously reported, in addition to making the slip-up, Trump shared a concerning message at his rally in the Sunshine State.
In his speech, the Republican seemingly declared there would be no more elections if he were to win in November.
“Christians get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore,” Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt, told the crowd. “Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians, I’m not Christian.”
The ex-commander-in-chief then remarked, “I love you, you gotta get out and vote, in four years you won’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you won’t have to vote.”
- 'Such a Hateful Old Man': Donald Trump Slammed After Calling Vice President Kamala Harris a 'Bum' as Campaign Heats Up
- 'F--- This Wannabe Dictator': Donald Trump Bashed for Saying 'in 4 Years You Won't Have to Vote Again' at Florida Rally
- Donald Trump Was 'Seething Mad' at Nephew During Plane Incident But Melania 'Didn't Say Anything,' New Tell-All Reveals
The convicted felon was then slammed on social media for the shocking statement.
"The only reason they wouldn't have to vote again is there would be no more elections. F this wannabe Dictator," one person penned.
"DJT admits if he wins, there will never be another election. If that doesn't move you to do everything within your power to get Kamala Harris [in office], I don't know what will. This would not be good for White Christians or anyone else. There will not be a country to live in anymore," another stated.
A third individual wondered, "Why did the Republican party allow itself to be taken over by this orange thing?"
"Yikes! He's not even trying to hide it anymore…" a fourth added.
A fifth user even dissed, “I’ve never been more motivated to vote against this man.”
Trump has seemingly grown more worried about beating Harris, as he was recently mocked for his obsession with comparing his rally crowds to hers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While he spoke in the city of Charlotte, NC., Trump claimed Harris' campaign had put in significant effort to gather a crowd, while suggesting his audience members show up without much advertisement.