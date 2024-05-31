Tucker Carlson Predicts Donald Trump 'Will Win the Election If He's Not Killed First' After Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial
In the midst of Donald Trump's recent criminal conviction, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come to his defense, labeling the verdict as a "sham" and voicing concerns about the potential threat to the former president's life.
According to Carlson, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 30, to express his views, he firmly believes that Trump will emerge victorious in the 2024 U.S. presidential election despite the legal challenges he is facing.
In a bold statement, the conservative pundit emphasized, "Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump ... But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family."
Carlson isn't the only conservative who suggested the former president's life might be in danger.
As OK! previously reported, former First Son Donald Trump Jr. suggested his father might be assassinated just moments after the jury announced their verdict.
During his "Triggered" podcast, Don Jr. read Tucker's post and told his viewers, "That's a harder one to read obviously. It's a little bit rough as a son to read," the 46-year-old replied, appearing to get choked up. "That's a little hard. But probably not wrong."
"I think they showed very clear[ly] there's nothing they're not willing to do," he said.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also rallied behind the former president after he was convicted of all 34 charges in the Manhattan hush money criminal trial.
MTG, who echoed Tucker's sentiments on social media, accused the "radical leftists and deep state operatives" of manipulating the trial proceedings against Donald.
She posted, "What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing?"
"You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in our own backyard," the congresswoman continued. "There is NOTHING they fear more than another Trump Presidency."
As OK! previously reported, the embattled former POTUS declared it was a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge" minutes after the guilty verdict was announced.
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he claimed, referencing his ongoing presidential campaign. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."
Donald is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. If Donald is sentenced to serve time behind bars, he would likely be ordered to serve the prison time concurrently for each count.