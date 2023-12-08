Tucker Carlson Stunned After Alex Jones Claims Joe Biden Attacks Dogs and Runs Around the White House Naked
In a recent episode of his X show, Tucker Carlson gave controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a platform to make baseless and wild claims about President Joe Biden.
Despite the lack of credibility of Jones' claims and his history of spreading misinformation, Carlson sat there stunned as he allowed the InfoWars host to continue presenting unsubstantiated claims as factual news.
In a video posted by Carlson on Thursday, December 7, Jones made several unsubstantiated allegations about President Biden. He asserted that the President takes amphetamines, walks around the White House nude, and even attacks dogs.
Rather than challenging these outlandish claims allegedly coming from a source with no current affiliation to the Biden White House, Carlson simply expressed disbelief over the dog attack accusation while letting other claims go unchallenged.
Jones claimed, "You see the system, the media, you go to everybody, and he deserves it. But they were covering it up until now. Now they're covering the laptop. Now they're covering the attack on the dog. Now they're covering, you know, all of his senility, all the corruption, the Chinese spies."
Carlson interjected, remarking, "Attacking a dog. What a pig he is. I'm sorry."
Jones continued, "Well, I mean, I was told that by Secret Service and by people that, let's just say, work with them, and I'm going to leave it at that. But I actually have a contact for you, actually you'll hear it from them."
- Stephen Colbert Blasts Tucker Carlson For 'Gaslighting' His Viewers Despite Passionately 'Hating' Donald Trump
- Barack Obama Gay Scandal: Felon Who Claims He Slept With the Former President Says It Wasn't the Politician's 'First Time'
- Tucker Carlson Admits He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump In Private Text Message To Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
Carlson allowed Jones to further expand on his conspiracy theories, asserting that President Biden is "completely out of his mind" and wanders around the White House at night, not knowing who he is.
Jones even suggested the President is heavily medicated with amphetamines in the morning and then drugged at night. Once again, he mentioned having a contact who could verify the assertions. However, he offered no substantial evidence to support his statements, leaving them as baseless rumors.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2022, Jones was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting after he propagated conspiracy theories about the incident. Despite his financial ability, Jones has not paid any of the damages and has attempted to evade them by filing for bankruptcy, citing the First Amendment.
Many users on X criticized Carlson for giving Jones a social media platform, with several users demanding that the video be taken down due to misinformation.
One user wrote, "This is where we're at now? Elon's just allowing Alex Jones to spew bulls--- on Tucker's page? This hellsite can't die soon enough." Another commented, "Any integrity Tucker had left is out the window after this one. He literally just platforms conspiracy theorists now."