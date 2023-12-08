Tucker Carlson Stunned After Alex Jones Claims Joe Biden Attacks Dogs and Runs Around the White House Naked

Jones claimed, "You see the system, the media, you go to everybody, and he deserves it. But they were covering it up until now. Now they're covering the laptop. Now they're covering the attack on the dog. Now they're covering, you know, all of his senility, all the corruption, the Chinese spies."

Carlson interjected, remarking, "Attacking a dog. What a pig he is. I'm sorry."

Jones continued, "Well, I mean, I was told that by Secret Service and by people that, let's just say, work with them, and I'm going to leave it at that. But I actually have a contact for you, actually you'll hear it from them."