Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims President Joe Biden Gave FBI Agents the 'Green Light' to Assassinate Donald Trump

These recent events have reignited concerns over the influence of conspiracy theories in politics. Greene's previous statements to Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist, about Democrats' intentions towards Trump further fuel the debate surrounding political rivalries and extreme allegations.

On the topic of political assassinations, while arguing for presidential immunity to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyer John Sauer argued that a president should have the right to hypothetically order "Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival" as an "official act."

Sauer claimed, "A political process would have to occur."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!