OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims President Joe Biden Gave FBI Agents the 'Green Light' to Assassinate Donald Trump

marjorie taylor greene joe biden fbi green light assassinate trump
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made bold claims on social media, alleging that President Joe Biden was involved in a sinister plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The controversy arose from a series of tweets where Greene suggested that the Biden administration gave the green light for such an action.

Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene joe biden fbi green light assassinate trump
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Joe Biden tried to 'assassinate' Donald Trump.

The incident unfolded when Trump faced a criminal trial in New York, facing multiple charges of falsifying business records.

Following the trial, he made statements condemning the legal proceedings against him. Subsequently, on Truth Social, Trump made baseless claims regarding the actions of the Department of Justice in August 2022 when his Mar-a-Lago resort was raided.

During the search, government documents were discovered in Trump's possession, leading to charges of willfully retaining classified information. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, further escalating the legal battle.

Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene joe biden fbi green light assassinate trump
Source: mega

Greene claims she warned Trump about the raid.

Article continues below advertisement

While Greene was not directly involved in the legal case, she capitalized on Trump's accusations and insinuated her involvement in exposing the alleged conspiracy.

In a social media post, she stated, "I made sure that he knew. The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?"

"I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it," she continued.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene joe biden fbi green light assassinate trump
Source: mega

Greene is an outspoken conspiracy theorist.

Article continues below advertisement

These recent events have reignited concerns over the influence of conspiracy theories in politics. Greene's previous statements to Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist, about Democrats' intentions towards Trump further fuel the debate surrounding political rivalries and extreme allegations.

On the topic of political assassinations, while arguing for presidential immunity to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyer John Sauer argued that a president should have the right to hypothetically order "Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival" as an "official act."

Sauer claimed, "A political process would have to occur."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
marjorie taylor greene joe biden fbi green light assassinate trump
Source: mega

The FBI raid Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

As OK! previously reported, Trump sent a campaign email to his supporters after rumors of the FBI's orders to use "deadly force" during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In the email, he wrote, "BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME! It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago."

"You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable… Joe Biden was locked & loaded, ready to take me out & put my family in danger," the email continued. "He thinks he can frighten me, intimidate me, and KNOCK ME DOWN! But worst of all? They think their THUG TACTICS will cause proud supporters like YOU to abandon me. But here’s the one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.