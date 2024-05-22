Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims President Joe Biden Gave FBI Agents the 'Green Light' to Assassinate Donald Trump
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made bold claims on social media, alleging that President Joe Biden was involved in a sinister plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
The controversy arose from a series of tweets where Greene suggested that the Biden administration gave the green light for such an action.
The incident unfolded when Trump faced a criminal trial in New York, facing multiple charges of falsifying business records.
Following the trial, he made statements condemning the legal proceedings against him. Subsequently, on Truth Social, Trump made baseless claims regarding the actions of the Department of Justice in August 2022 when his Mar-a-Lago resort was raided.
During the search, government documents were discovered in Trump's possession, leading to charges of willfully retaining classified information. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, further escalating the legal battle.
While Greene was not directly involved in the legal case, she capitalized on Trump's accusations and insinuated her involvement in exposing the alleged conspiracy.
In a social media post, she stated, "I made sure that he knew. The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?"
"I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it," she continued.
These recent events have reignited concerns over the influence of conspiracy theories in politics. Greene's previous statements to Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist, about Democrats' intentions towards Trump further fuel the debate surrounding political rivalries and extreme allegations.
On the topic of political assassinations, while arguing for presidential immunity to the Supreme Court, Trump's lawyer John Sauer argued that a president should have the right to hypothetically order "Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival" as an "official act."
Sauer claimed, "A political process would have to occur."
As OK! previously reported, Trump sent a campaign email to his supporters after rumors of the FBI's orders to use "deadly force" during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
In the email, he wrote, "BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME! It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago."
"You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable… Joe Biden was locked & loaded, ready to take me out & put my family in danger," the email continued. "He thinks he can frighten me, intimidate me, and KNOCK ME DOWN! But worst of all? They think their THUG TACTICS will cause proud supporters like YOU to abandon me. But here’s the one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!"