'This Is Just Sad': Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for Begging His Father's Supporters to Donate at Least $1 Toward Campaign
Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is hard at work campaigning for his father and begging their followers to give every penny they can to help the 2024 election fund.
Several of the billionaire family's biggest critics openly mocked the former first son for asking anyone and everyone to donate at least one dollar as they head into the general election.
During a recent episode of his own podcast, the billionaire's trust fund baby told his listeners to donate anything they can, declaring, "Even $1 will go a long way in helping us make America great again."
Clips of Don Jr.'s plea were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he was ridiculed for "essentially begging for spare change" to help his father take on President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.
American sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann joked, "The drugs aren't going to buy themselves," referring to the alleged rumors of the former first son being high on several episodes of his own show.
Another user shared the clip in a post that read, "The multi-millionaires begging for even one buck. Give them your bucks, MAGA's. Send them money. Send them green. Make a contribution and you'll get the s------- seat! The grift goes on."
A third person wrote, "I guess Trump is not a billionaire if he's begging for money and asking the CEO of an Oil Company for $1 billion..."
As OK! previously reported, the former president's two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, are in charge of vetting their father's potential transition team to weed out all of the "old school" republicans like Liz Cheney and John Bolton.
One source close to Don Jr. said his goal was to “keep the John Boltons of the world outside a second Trump administration.”
The former first son has previously proclaimed that the new GOP is the "Make America Great Again" movement, claiming non-MAGA Republicans were a “dying breed.”
Over the past several months, Don Jr. has been busy campaigning for his father, appearing in several states to speak to voters and news outlets. He's also thrown out some of his top picks for whom he believes his dad should pick to be his running mate in the general election.
The former first son said he’s been talking with Donald and pushing people like Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), biotech entrepreneur and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for the position.