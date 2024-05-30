OK Magazine
Donald Trump Jr. Suggests His Father May Be Assassinated After Hush Money Trial Guilty Verdict: 'There's Nothing They're Not Willing to Do'

donald trump jr suggests father may be assassinated guilty verdict
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

A jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents on Thursday, May 30.

That same day, Donald Trump Jr. claimed on his "Triggered" podcast that he now believes it is possible his father will be assassinated before the 2024 presidential election.

donald trump jr eric trump speak outside courthouse
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. said Tucker Carlson is 'probably not wrong' that his father may be killed.

"This won’t stop Trump," Donald Jr. read a social media post penned by ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson. "He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first."

"But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world," the post continued. "Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family."

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

"That's a harder one to read obviously. It's a little bit rough as a son to read," the 46-year-old replied, appearing to get choked up. "That's a little hard. But probably not wrong."

"I think they showed very clear[ly] there's nothing they're not willing to do," he said.

Donald Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also weighed in on the bombshell conviction on her own podcast, calling the conviction "absolutely outrageous."

donald trump jr suggests father may be assassinated guilty verdict
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle called the guilty verdict 'outrageous.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
As OK! previously reported, the embattled former POTUS declared it was a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge" minutes after the guilty verdict was announced.

"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he claimed, referencing his ongoing presidential campaign. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."

donald trump jr suggests father may be assassinated guilty verdict
Source: mega

Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges four times in 2023.

"We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."

"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much," he concluded outside of the New York courtroom.

Source: OK!

The 77-year-old also took to his conservative social media platform to insist his "civil rights" had been violated by the outcome of the case, which he described as a "highly political, unconstitutional and election-interfering witch hunt."

"OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!" he ranted.

