Donald Trump Jr. Suggests His Father May Be Assassinated After Hush Money Trial Guilty Verdict: 'There's Nothing They're Not Willing to Do'

"We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."

"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much," he concluded outside of the New York courtroom.

