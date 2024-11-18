Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Biden Administration Is Trying to 'Start World War III' Before His Father Can 'Create Peace and Save Lives' in Russia and Ukraine

Donald Trump Jr. criticized President Joe Biden's decision to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles provided to them by the U.S. to attack Russia.

"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he wrote via X on Sunday, November 17. "Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be d-----!!! Imbeciles!"