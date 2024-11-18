Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Biden Administration Is Trying to 'Start World War III' Before His Father Can 'Create Peace and Save Lives' in Russia and Ukraine
Donald Trump Jr. criticized President Joe Biden's decision to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles provided to them by the U.S. to attack Russia.
"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he wrote via X on Sunday, November 17. "Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be d-----!!! Imbeciles!"
The specific weapons that were authorized are called ATACMS or Army Tactical Missile Systems and can hit targets up to 175 miles away from the launch site.
Prior to the Biden administration's decision, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, had reportedly been pressuring the U.S. government to allow the weapons to be used in Russian territory. However, there were concerns this could further escalate tensions between the U.S. and Russia.
This comes after Donald Jr. confirmed he would be "heavily involved" in his father Donald Trump's transition into the White House and choosing his Cabinet members for his upcoming term.
"I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States," he said in a recent interview. "I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet. I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."
As OK! previously reported, the president-elect, 78, has repeatedly been accused of choosing his children and other loyal supporters for high-profile roles in the White House rather than more qualified individuals.
Earlier this year, when Dave Ramsey asked how he manages to hire people who are "quality leaders," he gushed about his children's roles in his businesses and in his 2016 administration.
"Well, my son Eric is very much involved and he runs a lot of it. Don [Jr.] helps out a lot," he explained in an October interview. "Ivanka to a lesser extent. She's a great mother and everything. She did a fantastic job in the administration. All she wanted to do was to get people jobs ... It's really pretty amazing. She could have had a very glamorous job and she would've done well."