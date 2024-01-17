'Golden Bachelor' Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Plan to Eat at Every Diner in N.J. to Recreate Their First Date
Who needs a honeymoon?
Just a few weeks after The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot on live TV, the couple has been enjoying living a normal life as husband and wife.
However, they're still paying tribute to the way they met, as just like on their first date, they recently ate at a diner — though this one was located in Nist's home state of New Jersey.
"Out of 530 diners in New Jersey, Theresa took me to one of the best," Turner, 72, captioned an Instagram post from over the weekend. "With only 529 more to go, I'll be busy thru June of 2025."
Nist shared a few cute photos from their outing as well.
"A diner date is part of our story… so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner. (we are kinda famous for them here!) eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends!" the reality star wrote alongside her own photos.
The pictures showed the pair outside the eatery and dining inside with people who appear to be Nist's loved ones.
That same day, Turner uploaded another Instagram of the two having dinner at an Italian restaurant.
"You think she looks happy eating the fluke? You should have seen her with the Tiramisu!!!" he quipped in the caption. "This place is Golden."
At some point, the two will leave the country and embark on their honeymoon to Italy, a trip that was gifted to them by ABC on the finale of the reality dating show.
Before that, they may go on a mini-moon, but Turner told a magazine he doesn't want to let anyone know the details because "then all of a sudden people will be looking for that and asking questions and so forth."
"There's a little bit of anonymity that I'm looking forward to when things settle down, and we can just enjoy each other's company without some of the glitz and glamour that's been thrown our way lately," he admitted.
"There's been so much going on since the show ended," Turner's bride added of postponing their overseas vacation. "After the wedding, we're going to be able to sit together and really decide, because it's been a whirlwind. There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there'll be so much to look forward to."
At the moment, the lovebirds have been spending most of their time in Jersey even though they once considered moving to South Carolina.
"I like that area, and Theresa's home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me," the dad-of-two said. "So we have more than one option to explore. We'll find the spot that we're both happy with."