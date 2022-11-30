Host Tyra Banks Is 'On The Verge' Of Being Axed From 'DWTS' After Showing No 'Remorse' For Mistakes: Source
If the public had a say, Tyra Banks would have been voted off of Dancing with the Stars ages ago.
Upon conclusion of her third season as host of the hit competition series, sources revealed the 48-year-old is “on the verge” of being fired from her role after upset staffers believe her ill-mannered behaviors and poor performances have gone on for too long.
"People have had enough — including the judges, who are often her scapegoat when she messes up," the inside source with behind-the-scenes knowledge explained on Tuesday, November 29. "Her gaffes are embarrassing, and she doesn't seem to show remorse for getting names mixed up."
'DWTS' VIEWERS CALL FOR TYRA BANKS TO BE FIRED AFTER STRING OF AWKWARD BLUNDERS
After endless on-air mistakes and apparent lack of guilt for slipping up in the first place, "bosses are giving serious thought to caving into the [firing] pleas — even though Len Goodman just retired as head judge,” the source continued to spill to a news publication.
Despite incessant hate from fans, who frequently call for for Banks to give up the mic, it is highly unlikely that the television personality would willingly retire from her role without a “hefty severance payout,” the insider concluded.
This isn't the first time Banks' job has been on thin ice. Prior to Season 31 of DWTS, the America's Next Top Model alum was presented an ultimatum by producers: To agree to the addition of former contestant and champion Alfonso Ribeiro as her cohost or see herself out.
"Tyra was basically told that she would have to co-host the show with Alfonso or not host the show at all," a previous insider confessed.
'WHAT IS WRONG WITH ME WITH THIS?': TYRA BANKS BOTCHES LANDON BARKER'S NAME AGAIN ON 'DWTS'
"Tyra tried to host the show solo, and it just didn’t work. She thought her personality and talent would be enough, but viewers didn’t agree," the source revealed. "Focus groups showed they missed the chemistry of two hosts working together. Obviously, Tyra wasn’t happy about the decision, but she had no choice, if she refused, she would have been shown the door."
One of the most unforgettable slip-ups Banks had this season was when she butchered the name of Travis Barker's son, Landon, during the live broadcast of the show.
"Charli's friends Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Logan Barker are here! I know you guys are very proud right now," Banks incorrectly announced during the Monday, October 3, episode.
The 19-year-old attended every performance to cheer on his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio, who took home the mirrorball trophy alongside dance partner Mark Ballas on Monday, November 21.