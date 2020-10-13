There is chaos happening backstage at Dancing With the Stars as new host Tyra Banks once again disrespects her staff by continuing to blame them for the show’s voting mishap, which occurred during the Monday, October 5, episode.

“Tyra was warned after she attacked the staff last week to move on. Blaming others isn’t a good look, and it isn’t smart. There are literally hundreds of people working behind-the-scenes to make her and the show a success, and she keeps trashing them,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Tyra just cannot let last week’s elimination error go. She brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air during the live show again. At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” adds another insider. SECRETS AND SCANDALS OF THE SEASON 29 DWTS CAST!

OK! was the first to break the exclusive about what is really going on backstage last week, but now things have gotten worse.

Banks addressed the blunder again last night, stating: “Speaking of voting, we want to clear something up that happened last week when we were announcing the results. Make no mistake, all of your votes were definitely counted and the correct bottom two couples were named. However, what you did not see was that there was a technical issue behind the scenes that caused the names on my cards to be listed incorrectly.”

One week prior, the 46-year-old told viewers that Vernon Davis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were at risk for going home. However, Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were supposed to be in the bottom two along with Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

“There’s actually been an error,” she admitted. The mom of one then called Aldama and Chmerkovskiy up to the stage and revealed what was really supposed to happen.

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “This is live TV. I was reading my cards, but my cards were wrong.”

As a result, the model “was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool,” a source told OK! at the time. “She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting, and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month.

“Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her,” the insider explained. “Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared. When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others.”