'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski, 81, Dead After 26 Years in Prison

The criminal was taken to the medical facility after he was found unresponsive in his cell, though the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Prior to his passing, Kaczynski was imprisoned for 26 years for domestic terrorism. From 1978 to 1995, he would send homemade explosives in packages to American's homes, which resulted in three deaths and 23 people severely injured. The bomber primarily targeted people who were working on technological advancement.