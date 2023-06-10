Marlon Wayans Recounts 'Real Disrespectful' Experience After Being Harassed By 'BAD' United Agent
No more United for Marlon Wayans!
On Friday, June 9, the White Chicks actor was kicked off his flight and given a citation for disturbing the peace by the Denver Police Department after getting into an argument with a United Airlines gate agent. Following the incident, the star took to Instagram to recount the experience and tell his side of the story.
"Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, 'Oh, now you have to check that bag.' Bye. I’m in seat 2A come holla," the 50-year-old penned along with a video of him ranting about the situation.
"Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them. @united this type of employee should never work at your company," he continued.
"Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him," the comedian explained. "The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I've flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime, and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I'm a mild-mannered dude."
"He asked me to consolidate my bags, and I complied," he ranted. "Then, said now I have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point, I said, 'See, now you're just f****** with me.'"
"So I grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane. This was harassment, and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter," the celeb recalled.
Shortly after, Wayans posted a photo of him on his new flight with American Airlines as he praised the company for welcoming him after the debacle.
"Fly where you're respected, protected and loved. @americanair concierge key!!! No more @united for me," he wrote. "Y'all treated a first class brother real disrespectful. I need answers. And they owe me money for missing the shows in KC. This won't stop until I get some apologies and there are changes."
"He was rude and wrong. I know so many people feel like this on a daily basis. What happened to genuine kindness. @united you owe me for my inconvenience, for my missed shows and most of all you owe my disappointed fans. After you compensate me you should give all the fans affected by my no show vouchers for free trips," the NYC native said, mentioning how the argument led to him missing his scheduled shows.
