UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Indicted for 'Brazen, Targeted and Premeditated Shooting'
The 26-year-old man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was officially indicted by a New York grand jury on Tuesday, December 17.
"We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."
Mangione's felony charges include one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon charges of various degrees, and criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to CNBC.
The murder suspect is currently incarcerated in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into police custody on December 9. Bragg said they "have indications" Mangione will waive his right to an extradition hearing and will be transferred to New York.
As OK! previously reported, Thompson was shot in the back outside of a Hilton hotel in New York City on December 4 by a man wearing a mask and a hoodie. He was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes after the shooting.
The suspect immediately fled the scene, leaving behind shell casings that had the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" etched into them. It's been reported this may be a reference to the book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.
The health insurance exec's widow, Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, claimed her late husband told her he'd received threats in the past.
"I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said, before suggesting the perpetrators may have been angry due to "lack of" insurance coverage.
Mangione was on the run for five days, but was taken into police custody after they received a tip that a young man matching the suspect's description had been seen at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn. Cops reportedly found a similar gun as the one used in the murder, fake identification and a manifesto.
"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," his family said in a statement at the time. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest."