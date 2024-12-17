UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Indicted for 'Brazen, Targeted and Premeditated Shooting'

The 26-year-old man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was officially indicted by a New York grand jury on Tuesday, December 17.

"We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."