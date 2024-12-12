6 Things to Know About UnitedHealthcare CEO's Fatal Shooting: Suspect Luigi Mangione, Conspiracy Theories and More

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside the Hilton hotel in New York City at around 6:46 a.m. on December 4. The New York police said Thompson was walking toward the building before the company's annual investor conference when the shooting took place.

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch said the gunman, who has since been identified as Luigi Mangione, "was lying in wait" before killing Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

"Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target," said Tisch at a news conference. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m.

UnitedHealth released a statement to address the CEO's death, saying, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time."