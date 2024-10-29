'Unwell' Donald Trump Shows Up 1 Hour and 20 Minutes Late to His Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago, Refuses to Take Any Questions

As OK! previously reported, Trump's mental fitness has been called into question as the 2024 election looms.

While his opponent Kamala Harris did some interviews with several outlets, Trump seemed to not engage with some.

"But as no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico previously reported. "In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."

But Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the rumors, saying the ex-president being “exhausted” was “unequivocally false.”