'Unwell' Donald Trump Shows Up 1 Hour and 20 Minutes Late to His Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago, Refuses to Take Any Questions
Donald Trump was late yet again to his press conference, which was held at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, October 29.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Trump just showed up for his 'press conference' at his own house 1 hour and 20 minutes late. He is now standing there while his theme song plays."
Of course, people weren't surprised by the ex-president's antics. One person wrote, "He showed up with his lies!" while another said, "Boy I know dictators love to stand there for minutes in front of crowds!"
A third person added: "He looks truly unwell at this point. Yikes."
Trump, 78, also didn't engage with the crowd.
"A very tired and low energy Trump ends his 'press conference' by refusing to take a single question," one person pointed out on X.
- Donald Trump Refers to Himself in Third Person as He Reads His Own Teleprompter Cues Out Loud: 'His Brain Is Scrambled Eggs'
- Donald Trump Continues to Use Teleprompters Despite Claims He 'Doesn't Need' Them
- 'Crazy With a Dash of Dementia': Donald Trump Bashed for Butchering the Pronunciation of Venezuela in Latest Campaign Speech
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Trump's mental fitness has been called into question as the 2024 election looms.
While his opponent Kamala Harris did some interviews with several outlets, Trump seemed to not engage with some.
"But as no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico previously reported. "In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."
But Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the rumors, saying the ex-president being “exhausted” was “unequivocally false.”
At a rally on October 24, Trump sparked concern when he couldn't announced a word in Las Vegas.
"Tip workers and service workers here in Nevada, increasing the so-called..." he said before not being able to get the rest of the sentence out.
Alongside the video, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the caption read: "Cognitively impaired 100 year old looking slurring Trump couldn’t even read his teleprompter last night."
One person wrote, "'So called Tipala.' His brain is so addled he's unknowingly creating portmanteaus from the words Kamala and Tip," while another said, "He is getting tired."
A third person added: "It's just insane. It really is," while another said, "I believe it's just mental impairment. In other words, he's stupid!!"